CMC Markets PLC Sees HY Net Operating Income To Be About £153 Mln

Oct 6 (Reuters) - CMC Markets PLC:

* CMC MARKETS PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* CMC MARKETS PLC - H1 2023 NET OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY £153 MLN

* CMC MARKETS PLC - H1 2023 LEVERAGED NET TRADING REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY £128 MILLION (H1 2022: £101 MILLION)

* CMC MARKETS PLC - H1 2023 ACTIVE LEVERAGED CLIENTS ARE MODERATELY LOWER COMPARED TO H1 2022

* CMC MARKETS PLC - OPERATING COST GUIDANCE FOR FY 2023 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT £215 MILLION EXCLUDING VARIABLE REMUNERATION