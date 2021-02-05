CMC Markets : Peter Cruddas appointed to the House of Lords as Baron Cruddas of Shoreditch

CMC Markets is delighted to announce that its Founder and CEO, Peter Cruddas, has been appointed as a Peer in the House of Lords.

Lord Cruddas founded CMC Markets in 1989 as 'Currency Management Consultants' and grew the business rapidly, launching one of the world's first on-line trading platforms in 1996.

The business developed into a global online trading business with offices all around the world. Today it is a FTSE 250 company with over £250m in Net Operating Income and 750 employees.

Lord Cruddas has had an active involvement in politics for many years following his role as Co-Treasurer to the Conservative Party from June 2011 until March 2012 and as a co-founder of Vote Leave the pro-Brexit campaign group.

Lord Cruddas founded the Peter Cruddas foundation in 2006 which aims to benefit disadvantaged and disengaged young people in society. Peter has personally given in excess of £16 million to the foundation, which has supported over 200 different charities including The Prince's Trust, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Magic Breakfast.