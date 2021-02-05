CMC Markets : Peter Cruddas appointed to the House of Lords as Baron Cruddas of Shoreditch

Peter Cruddas appointed to the House of Lords as Baron Cruddas of Shoreditch
CMC Markets is delighted to announce that its Founder and CEO, Peter Cruddas, has been appointed as a Peer in the House of Lords.
Lord Cruddas founded CMC Markets in 1989 as 'Currency Management Consultants' and grew the business rapidly, launching one of the world's first on-line trading platforms in 1996.
The business developed into a global online trading business with offices all around the world. Today it is a FTSE 250 company with over £250m in Net Operating Income and 750 employees.
Lord Cruddas has had an active involvement in politics for many years following his role as Co-Treasurer to the Conservative Party from June 2011 until March 2012 and as a co-founder of Vote Leave the pro-Brexit campaign group.
Lord Cruddas founded the Peter Cruddas foundation in 2006 which aims to benefit disadvantaged and disengaged young people in society. Peter has personally given in excess of £16 million to the foundation, which has supported over 200 different charities including The Prince's Trust, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Magic Breakfast.
I am honoured to take my place in the House of Lords. I am extremely proud of our great country and I look forward to using my experience and knowledge to engage in meaningful debate and make a significant contribution to public life.Lord Cruddas
