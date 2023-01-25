Advanced search
    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
2023-01-24
243.50 GBX   +1.04%
CMC Markets : Q3 2023 Trading Update

01/25/2023 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

25 January 2023

CMC Markets Plc

Trading Update; Core Initiatives and Strategic Growth Plans Remain on Track

CMC Markets Plc ("CMC" or the "Group"), a leading global provider of online retail ("D2C") and institutional ("B2B") platform technology, today issues a trading update for the period 1 October 2022 to 23 January 2023 (or the "period").

Trading Update

Net operating income is currently tracking in line with market expectations for the year ending 31 March 2023.

While net operating income was weaker towards the end of the calendar year, it has recovered strongly in January. Monthly active clients, client money ("AuM") and assets under administration ("AuA") in our investing and trading businesses remain stable versus H1 2023.

The Group remains on track in the delivery of its strategic objectives. Development upgrades across both its investing and trading platforms continue as laid out at its H1 23 results. CMC UK Investcontinues to expand its offering with the recent addition of ETFs, ISAs as well as responsible ESG screening functions. Further upgrades remain on track in the coming months.

CMC is also pleased to announce a regulatory grant in-principle for the launch of CMC Singapore Invest marking another milestone in CMC's geographical expansion.

Management expectations for operating expenditure for FY23 also remain unchanged from prior guidance.

CMC will announce its pre-close FY23 update on Friday 14 April 2023.

Lord Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"2023 is set to be an exciting year for CMC as we continue our growth strategy. Our core initiatives of product expansion, new trading analytics, new pricing functions and enhanced onboarding initiatives remain on track across both our investing and trading platforms. Expansion of CMC Invest continues, with UK marketing spend accelerating over coming months coinciding with delivery of a steady stream of new products and functionality. I look forward to updating the market further at our full year results later this year."

Enquiries

CMC Markets Plc

James Cartwright, Investor Relations

investor.relations@cmcmarkets.com

Euan Marshall, Chief Financial Officer

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4994

Geoffrey Pelham-Lane

Jennifer Renwick

Notes to Editors

CMC Markets Plc ("CMC"), whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CMCX (LEI: 213800VB75KAZBFH5U07), was established in 1989 and is now one of the world's leading online financial trading businesses. The Group serves retail and institutional clients through regulated offices and branches in 12 countries, with a significant presence in the UK, Australia,

Restricted

Germany, and Singapore. CMC offers an award-winning, online, and mobile trading platform, enabling clients to trade up to 10,000 financial instruments across shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through contracts for difference ("CFDs"), financial spread bets (in the UK and Ireland only) and, in Australia, access stockbroking services. More information is available at http://www.cmcmarkets.com/group/

Restricted

Disclaimer

CMC Markets plc published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 07:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
