Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CMC Markets plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMC Markets : Q3 performance consistent with full year guidance

01/26/2022 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CMC Q3 performance consistent with full year guidance

CMC Markets Plc ("CMC" or "the Group"), a leading global provider of online trading and institutional ("B2B") platform technology solutions, today issues a trading update for the period 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 ("Q3 2022" or the "period").

Q3 2022 Trading Update CMC Q3 performance consistent with full year guidance Trading Update

During Q3 2022, CMC delivered sustained performance across both leveraged and non-leveraged operations while continuing to invest in the development of the UK non-leveraged platform. Client money ("AuM") and assets under administration ("AuA") in our leveraged and non-leveraged businesses remain close to record highs. Monthly active client numbers across both leveraged and non-leveraged businesses remained at similar levels to those in H1 2022.

The Group remains confident in the underlying performance of the business. It is progressing well with its strategic initiatives, including the ongoing development of the UK non-leveraged investment platform, and looks forward to continuing to generate long-term business growth and value.

The Board is confident of achieving net operating income within the range of £250 million to £280 million for FY 2022 consistent with prior guidance.

CMC will announce its pre-close FY22 update on Friday 8 April 2022.

Lord Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am pleased with the ongoing trends we're seeing in client money, and physical share assets in Australia. In addition, the team is on track to launch our new UK investment platform in the first half of the calendar year."

"I remain confident in the outlook for CMC as we make progress with our strategic initiatives as set out in our recent half year results and I look forward to updating the market further on these at our full year results later this year."

Enquiries

CMC Markets Plc
James Cartwright, Investor Relations
Euan Marshall, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4994
Geoffrey Pelham-Lane
Jennifer Renwick

Disclaimer

CMC Markets plc published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CMC MARKETS PLC
02:41aCMC Markets says client money in third quarter close to record highs
RE
02:28aCMC Markets Confirms FY22 Outlook After 'Sustained' Performance in Fiscal Q3
MT
02:26aCMC MARKETS : Q3 performance consistent with full year guidance
PU
02:01aCmc markets plc - progressing well with its strategic initiative…
RE
02:01aCmc markets plc - board is confident of achieving net operating…
RE
02:01aCmc markets plc - in q3 monthly active client numbers across bot…
RE
02:00aCmc markets plc - q3 performance consistent with full year guid…
RE
01/25FTSE 100 to Gain After Wall Street Closes Higher
DJ
01/24Gold gains as Ukraine tensions boost safe-haven appeal
RE
01/24Gold nears two-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions simmer
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CMC MARKETS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 263 M 355 M 355 M
Net income 2022 72,6 M 98,0 M 98,0 M
Net cash 2022 157 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,26x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 671 M 905 M 906 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 873
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 230,50 GBX
Average target price 370,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Euan Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Brendan Foxen Chief Technology Officer
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC-12.52%905
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-14.52%51 824
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-12.36%23 246
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.34%23 224
XP INC.7.20%17 240
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.74%13 117