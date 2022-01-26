CMC Markets : Q3 performance consistent with full year guidance

During Q3 2022, CMC delivered sustained performance across both leveraged and non-leveraged operations while continuing to invest in the development of the UK non-leveraged platform. Client money ("AuM") and assets under administration ("AuA") in our leveraged and non-leveraged businesses remain close to record highs. Monthly active client numbers across both leveraged and non-leveraged businesses remained at similar levels to those in H1 2022.

The Group remains confident in the underlying performance of the business. It is progressing well with its strategic initiatives, including the ongoing development of the UK non-leveraged investment platform, and looks forward to continuing to generate long-term business growth and value.

The Board is confident of achieving net operating income within the range of £250 million to £280 million for FY 2022 consistent with prior guidance.

CMC will announce its pre-close FY22 update on Friday 8 April 2022.

Lord Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am pleased with the ongoing trends we're seeing in client money, and physical share assets in Australia. In addition, the team is on track to launch our new UK investment platform in the first half of the calendar year."

"I remain confident in the outlook for CMC as we make progress with our strategic initiatives as set out in our recent half year results and I look forward to updating the market further on these at our full year results later this year."

