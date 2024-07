CMC Markets Plc is a United Kingdom-based online financial trading company. The Company’s segments include Trading and Investing. The Company’s principal business is online trading, providing its clients with the ability to trade a variety of financial products for short-term investment and hedging purposes. These products include contracts for difference (CFD) and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries. The Company serves retail and institutional clients through regulated offices and branches in about 12 countries with presence in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Singapore. The Company offers an online and mobile trading platform, enabling clients to trade over 12,000 financial instruments across shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through CFDs, financial spread bets, and access stockbroking services.