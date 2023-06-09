Advanced search
    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:29:27 2023-06-09 am EDT
175.20 GBX    0.00%
04:03aCMC Markets Takes 33% Interest in StrikeX Technologies
MT
03:56aCMC Markets buys stake in blockchain solutions business StrikeX
AN
02:56aNetwork International agrees to GBP2.2 billion buyout
AN
CMC Markets buys stake in blockchain solutions business StrikeX

06/09/2023 | 03:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - CMC Markets PLC on Friday said it has struck a deal to acquire a third of blockchain solutions business StrikeX Technologies Ltd.

The London-based provider of online retail and institutional trading platform technology did not give the terms of the investment.

CMC said the deal is a "significant milestone for both companies and the digital asset industry".

"This arm's length investment presents CMC Markets with further opportunity for growth. The partnership will allow CMC Markets access to the latest blockchain related products and services with the opportunity to leverage these for our customers over the longer term," CMC said.

Chief Executive Officer Lord Cruddas said: "This is a major strategic investment in the growing Web 3.0 technology space of which StrikeX Technologies gives us access to the very best technology and advancements. StrikeX is a brilliant, young dynamic company, with a very talented team that has it's finger on the pulse of fast moving technologies."

Shares were up 0.3% at 175.80 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 285 M 358 M 358 M
Net income 2023 36,7 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
Net cash 2023 208 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 3,70%
Capitalization 489 M 614 M 614 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 923
Free-Float 35,3%
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 175,20 GBX
Average target price 257,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Euan William Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Lucy Ing Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC-21.79%614
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-10.56%32 245
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.9.49%17 312
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.42%14 836
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.14.44%12 809
XP INC.33.77%11 502
