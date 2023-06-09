CMC Markets buys stake in blockchain solutions business StrikeX

(Alliance News) - CMC Markets PLC on Friday said it has struck a deal to acquire a third of blockchain solutions business StrikeX Technologies Ltd.

The London-based provider of online retail and institutional trading platform technology did not give the terms of the investment.

CMC said the deal is a "significant milestone for both companies and the digital asset industry".

"This arm's length investment presents CMC Markets with further opportunity for growth. The partnership will allow CMC Markets access to the latest blockchain related products and services with the opportunity to leverage these for our customers over the longer term," CMC said.

Chief Executive Officer Lord Cruddas said: "This is a major strategic investment in the growing Web 3.0 technology space of which StrikeX Technologies gives us access to the very best technology and advancements. StrikeX is a brilliant, young dynamic company, with a very talented team that has it's finger on the pulse of fast moving technologies."

Shares were up 0.3% at 175.80 pence each on Friday morning in London.

