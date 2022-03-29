CMC Markets : links up with the Financial Times for CMC Alpha UK Launch

London, UK: CMC Markets - one of the world's leading online trading platforms - has launched CMC Alpha, a new premium offering aimed at helping sophisticated traders get more from their trading journey.

CMC Alpha, which is available to clients in the EU, Asia-Pacific and now the UK, was developed based on conversations with the company's most experienced traders, who wanted access to in-depth market analysis and insights, and tighter spreads on their spread bet and/or CFD trades.

Tailored to meet these needs, CMC Alpha includes the following benefits:

A premium digital subscription to the Financial Times

Spread discounts of 5% to 28.6%* with the firm's tiered-volume discount scheme, CMC Price+

Priority customer service from CMC Markets' UK-based team

Luke Welch, CMC Markets' Head of Marketing, Product and Analytics, commented:

"We're proud to launch CMC Alpha as part of our mission to help clients realise their potential. Our clients asked for tighter spreads and access to insightful market analysis, and that's what CMC Alpha delivers: premium features, like competitive volume-based spread discounts and a subscription to the FT, that help clients grow as they pursue their trading goals."

Everyone's financial goals are different, so a personalised approach to trading is key. With a complimentary, top-tier subscription to the FT's market-leading business news and analysis, clients will be able to increase their awareness of market-moving events and deepen their financial knowledge - two crucial aspects of developing a personalised trading strategy.

For more information about CMC Alpha, please head to our website or contact our dedicated team:

Phone: +44 (0) 203 003 8484

Email: [email protected]

