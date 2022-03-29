Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CMC Markets plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/29 11:35:21 am EDT
287.5 GBX   +2.31%
CMC Markets : links up with the Financial Times for CMC Alpha UK Launch

03/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
CMC Markets links up with the Financial Times for CMC Alpha UK Launch

CMC Alpha membership includes several benefits to help clients unlock their potential

London, UK: CMC Markets - one of the world's leading online trading platforms - has launched CMC Alpha, a new premium offering aimed at helping sophisticated traders get more from their trading journey.

CMC Alpha, which is available to clients in the EU, Asia-Pacific and now the UK, was developed based on conversations with the company's most experienced traders, who wanted access to in-depth market analysis and insights, and tighter spreads on their spread bet and/or CFD trades.

Tailored to meet these needs, CMC Alpha includes the following benefits:

  • A premium digital subscription to the Financial Times
  • Spread discounts of 5% to 28.6%* with the firm's tiered-volume discount scheme, CMC Price+
  • Priority customer service from CMC Markets' UK-based team

Luke Welch, CMC Markets' Head of Marketing, Product and Analytics, commented:

"We're proud to launch CMC Alpha as part of our mission to help clients realise their potential. Our clients asked for tighter spreads and access to insightful market analysis, and that's what CMC Alpha delivers: premium features, like competitive volume-based spread discounts and a subscription to the FT, that help clients grow as they pursue their trading goals."

Everyone's financial goals are different, so a personalised approach to trading is key. With a complimentary, top-tier subscription to the FT's market-leading business news and analysis, clients will be able to increase their awareness of market-moving events and deepen their financial knowledge - two crucial aspects of developing a personalised trading strategy.

For more information about CMC Alpha, please head to our website or contact our dedicated team:

Phone: +44 (0) 203 003 8484

Email: [email protected]

Notes to the editor

About CMC Markets: CMC Markets plc ("CMC"), whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CMCX (LEI: 213800VB75KAZBFH5U07), was established in 1989 and is now one of the world's leading online financial trading businesses. The company serves retail and institutional clients through regulated offices and branches in 13 countries, with a significant presence in the UK, Australia, Germany and Singapore. CMC Markets offers an award-winning, online and mobile trading platform, enabling clients to trade thousands of financial instruments across forex, indices, commodities, shares and treasuries through contracts for difference ("CFDs"), financial spread bets (in the UK and Ireland only) and, in Australia, access to stockbroking services. More information is available at https://www.cmcmarketsplc.com/.

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Professional clients: Losses can exceed deposits. Countdowns carry a level of risk to your capital as you could lose all of your investment. Invest only what you can afford to lose. This product may not be suitable for all clients therefore ensure you understand the risks and seek independent advice.

More information is available at https://www.cmcmarketsplc.com/.

For further media information, please contact:

Katrina Mendoza
Senior Marketing Manager
e-mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer

CMC Markets plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 16:57:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
