Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CMC Markets plc    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/19 11:35:03 am
429.5 GBX   +1.66%
02:10aCMC MARKETS : releases Q3 2021 trading update
PU
01/19Gold inches higher as U.S. dollar eases off one-month peak
RE
01/18CMC MARKETS : re-brands B2B business unit as CMC Markets Connect
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CMC Markets : releases Q3 2021 trading update

01/20/2021 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CMC Markets releases Q3 2021 trading update

Continued strong performance underpinned by high client income retention

CMC Markets Plc ('CMC' or the 'Group'), a leading global provider of online trading and institutional ('B2B') platform technology solutions, today issues a trading update for the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020 ('Q3 2021' or the 'period').

Trading Update

CMC's continued investment in platform technology and risk management, and its strategy of targeting high-quality premium and professional clients has continued to underpin the strong performance of the business over a sustained period of time.

In Q3 2021, the entire business has continued to perform very well, with high active client numbers resulting in strong client trading activity, although at lower levels than earlier in the financial year. In addition, client income retention remained well in excess of 80%, but below the levels reported for H1 2021, as guided.

Our investment in platform technology continues to attract and retain premium clients, with market leading functionality and robust operational performance. This was especially evident during the November Pfizer vaccine announcement when our platforms remained resilient and performed very well. The business reported no outages during this very volatile trading period.

Client acquisition levels remain high and the quality of this year's new cohort of clients remain encouraging as they continue to show similarly high value qualities to prior cohorts.

Following the continued strong performance, the Board is confident that net operating income for the Full Year 2021 will be at the upper end of the current market consensus1.

Peter Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'I'm delighted by our performance, and as we enter our final financial reporting quarter, we are focusing on delivering on our premium client strategy through technology, service and a resilient trading platform. In addition, we have a healthy pipeline of projects that will drive new revenue streams, which I will talk more about in the next financial year.

I am very excited about the opportunities to continue to grow and diversify this business on the back of our platform technology. I have talked a lot in the past about investment in technology and people, and this will continue to be a priority as we seek to maintain and expand our competitive advantage.

We will do this through product expansion, our technology expertise and our capability to deliver an enhanced user experience across different asset classes. We have already proven we can do this with our stockbroking business in Australia. This will further help us attract and retain high value clients.

In addition, continued investment in our risk infrastructure is delivering latency reduction and pricing and execution efficiencies. This allows us to capture a higher percentage of our premium client income especially during volatile market conditions.

As a Group, we will continue to deliver underlying growth and considerable value to shareholders, through strong results, an attractive dividend policy, investment in the business, investment in technology and investment in risk management infrastructure.

I am very positive about the outlook and strong momentum that is underpinned by my incessant desire to keep investing in the business through technology and quality staff.'

Upcoming results

CMC expects to announce its full year pre-close trading update on 8 April 2021.

Forward looking statements

This trading update may include statements that are forward looking in nature. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, the Group undertakes no obligation to update, revise or change any forward looking statements to reflect events or developments occurring after the date such statements are published.

1 As at 19 January 2021, the company compiled Full Year 2021 consensus, including 5 of the 6 covering analysts, is as follows:

  • Net operating income of £376.6 million, ranging from £370.2 million to £387.5 million
  • Profit Before Tax of £197.2 million, ranging from £191.3 million to £206.3 million

Enquiries

CMC Markets Plc
Euan Marshall, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4994
Geoffrey Pelham-Lane
Ed Gascoigne-Pees
Jennifer Renwick

Disclaimer

CMC Markets plc published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 07:09:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CMC MARKETS PLC
02:10aCMC MARKETS : releases Q3 2021 trading update
PU
01/19Gold inches higher as U.S. dollar eases off one-month peak
RE
01/18CMC MARKETS : re-brands B2B business unit as CMC Markets Connect
PU
01/15CMC MARKETS PLC : quaterly sales release
01/13EUROPE : European stocks inch higher as Carrefour, Telefonica surge on deal talk..
RE
01/08Nasdaq, S&P 500 On Track For Records, While Dow Trails
DJ
01/08EUROPE : European shares clock best week in nearly two months
RE
01/08U.S. Stock Futures Hold On to Gains After Jobs Report
DJ
01/06EUROPE : European stocks jump on vaccine hopes, Democrats on cusp of Senate vict..
RE
01/06European stocks jump on vaccine hopes, Democrats on cusp of Senate victory
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 377 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2021 144 M 196 M 196 M
Net cash 2021 176 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
Yield 2021 5,58%
Capitalization 1 247 M 1 698 M 1 703 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 752
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 382,67 GBX
Last Close Price 429,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target -1,05%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Euan Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brendan Foxen Chief Technology Officer
David Fineberg Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC9.85%1 698
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.88%81 730
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.09%64 480
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC1.42%43 672
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.44%30 205
NASDAQ7.17%23 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ