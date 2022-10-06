Advanced search
    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-05 am EDT
222.50 GBX   -4.09%
02:19aCMC Markets sees higher half-yearly profit on market volatility
RE
02:17aCMC Markets PLC Sees HY Net Operating Income To Be About £153 Mln
RE
02:12aCmc Markets : H1 2023 Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
CMC Markets sees higher half-yearly profit on market volatility

10/06/2022 | 02:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Dealers work at their desks whilst screens show market data at CMC Markets in London

(Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc said on Thursday it expected interim profit to be ahead of last year, as client trading volumes increased in August and September on the back of volatile stock and foreign exchange markets.

The company now sees its half-yearly net operating income to be 153 million pounds ($173.44 million), compared with 127 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8821 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 296 M 333 M 333 M
Net income 2023 49,2 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net cash 2023 173 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 4,13%
Capitalization 623 M 701 M 701 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 923
Free-Float 35,5%
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 222,50 GBX
Average target price 316,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Euan William Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Lucy Ing Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC-15.56%701
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-43.02%32 729
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-23.59%15 703
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-41.97%13 599
XP INC.-27.42%11 682
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-24.11%9 754