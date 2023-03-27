CMC Markets sinks after flagging challenging environment in Feb, March

March 27 (Reuters) - Shares of UK's online retail
financial services provider CMC Markets Plc plunged to
an almost three-year low on Monday after the company said it
faced a more challenging environment in February and March amid
lower equity volumes.
The company said it expected its full-year net operating
income to be between 280 million pounds ($343.78 million) and
290 million pounds.
Shares of the company were down 21.1% at 183 pence as at
1641 GMT.
($1 = 0.8145 pounds)
(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru)