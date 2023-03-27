Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CMC Markets plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:22 2023-03-27 am EDT
184.20 GBX   -20.60%
12:51pCMC Markets sinks after flagging challenging environment in Feb, March
RE
12:21pCMC Markets sinks after flagging challenging environment in Feb, March
RE
12:00pCMC Markets shares slump as warns of "challenging" trading
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMC Markets sinks after flagging challenging environment in Feb, March

03/27/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Dealers work at their desks whilst screens show market data at CMC Markets in London

(Reuters) - Shares of UK's online retail financial services provider CMC Markets Plc plunged to an almost three-year low on Monday after the company said it faced a more challenging environment in February and March amid lower equity volumes.

Shares of the company fell as much as 21.1% at 183 pence at 1641 GMT.

Trading platforms, which saw a revival in client activity on heightened market volatility since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, are battling a slowdown as market volatility eases.

CMC Market, which has been struggling with higher costs on the back of weakness in British pound and inflationary pressures, said it was also hurt by a higher proportion of low-margin institutional trading activity in February and March.

The company said it expects full-year operating costs excluding variable remuneration to be in the range of 215 million pounds to 220 million pounds.

It expects full-year net operating income between 280 million pounds and 290 million pounds, compared with 281.9 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8143 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC -20.60% 184.2 Delayed Quote.3.57%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.18% 0.87857 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.31% 76.5 Delayed Quote.7.19%
All news about CMC MARKETS PLC
12:51pCMC Markets sinks after flagging challenging environment in Feb, March
RE
12:21pCMC Markets sinks after flagging challenging environment in Feb, March
RE
12:00pCMC Markets shares slump as warns of "challenging" trading
AN
11:58aBanking sector fears ease; CMC Markets slumps
AN
03/20No fans of the bank ...
AQ
03/09OPENING ABOVE EXPECTATIONS "US markets ...
AQ
03/02A BIG CONCERN "These sharp ...
AQ
02/28A RESILIENT MARKET "It's been ...
AQ
02/23MARKET WEAKNESS "It's been another ...
AQ
02/20Australian shares tick up as banks rally; Fed rate hike fears linger
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CMC MARKETS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 304 M 372 M 372 M
Net income 2023 54,7 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
Net cash 2023 189 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 4,18%
Capitalization 648 M 795 M 792 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 923
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 232,00 GBX
Average target price 301,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Euan William Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Paul Philip Wainscott Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Lucy Ing Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC3.57%792
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-2.06%38 945
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.40%17 297
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.10%15 921
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.7.09%11 643
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.29%11 234
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer