MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CMC Markets Plc    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/16 11:35:19 am
327.5 GBX   -1.21%
07:37aIG Group reports revenue jump on strong client trading
RE
09/14Vaccine hopes boost world share markets
RE
09/10Gold rises 1% as dollar weakens after ECB stands pat on policy
RE
IG Group reports revenue jump on strong client trading

09/17/2020 | 02:37am EDT

Online trading platform IG Group on Thursday reported a surge in first-quarter revenue as the coronavirus crisis and fears of its impact on the global economy continued to drive up volatility and trading volumes on financial markets.

IG, which provides retail investors access to trade over 17,000 financial markets through its dealing platform and mobile apps, said net trading revenue for the three months ended Aug. 31 jumped to 209 million pounds ($270.51 million) from 129.1 million pounds last year.

"New client acquisition remained strong as a result of continued demand and improved marketing effectiveness across multiple channels, with 34,600 new clients placing a first trade in the quarter, 129% higher than the prior year," the company said.

IG and other industry players Plus500 and CMC Markets have benefited from record levels of volatility in financial markets, first in a widespread global sell-off in February and March, and then in the strong recovery that has brought stock markets back to life since.

IG's positive tone on its performance was in line with Plus500, which earlier this week said revenue has remained strong in its second half to date due to growth in customer numbers as "macroeconomic and sector-specific newsflow continue to provide significant trading opportunities".

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC -1.21% 327.5 Delayed Quote.123.40%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 789.5 Delayed Quote.13.60%
PLUS500 LTD. -1.10% 1483 Delayed Quote.67.38%
Financials
Sales 2021 312 M 404 M 404 M
Net income 2021 105 M 136 M 136 M
Net cash 2021 145 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,08x
Yield 2021 5,89%
Capitalization 946 M 1 229 M 1 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 752
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 360,00 GBX
Last Close Price 327,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Euan Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brendan Foxen Chief Technology Officer
David Fineberg Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC123.40%1 229
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED47.98%60 536
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.9.03%56 422
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC15.79%41 288
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.85%32 726
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO32.70%22 169
