(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:

FTSE 100

JPMorgan cuts Prudential price target to 1,630 (1,700) pence - 'overweight'

FTSE 250

Jefferies cuts CMC Markets to 'underperform' (hold) - price target 80 (190) pence

Jefferies cuts Big Yellow group price target to 1,170 (1,253) pence - 'hold'

Jefferies cuts Safestore price target to 895 (1,029) pence - 'hold'

Jefferies raises Darktrace price target to 550 (500) pence - 'buy'

Jefferies cuts Urban Logistics REIT target to 170 (185) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

UBS raises Dalata Hotel price target to 561 (550) pence - 'buy'

Jefferies raises 888 Holdings price target to 175 (145) pence - 'buy'

