(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:
FTSE 100
JPMorgan cuts Prudential price target to 1,630 (1,700) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
Jefferies cuts CMC Markets to 'underperform' (hold) - price target 80 (190) pence
Jefferies cuts Big Yellow group price target to 1,170 (1,253) pence - 'hold'
Jefferies cuts Safestore price target to 895 (1,029) pence - 'hold'
Jefferies raises Darktrace price target to 550 (500) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies cuts Urban Logistics REIT target to 170 (185) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
UBS raises Dalata Hotel price target to 561 (550) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises 888 Holdings price target to 175 (145) pence - 'buy'
