CMC Markets Plc is a United Kingdom-based financial trading company. The Company's principal business is providing leveraged online retail financial services and providing its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference (CFD) and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries. It offers an online and mobile trading platform, enabling clients to trade over 10,000 financial instruments. The Company also makes these services available to institutional partners through white label and introducing broker arrangements. The Company operates through four segments: UK and Ireland (UK & IE), Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore (APAC) and Canada; and Australia. It serves retail and institutional clients through regulated offices and branches in 12 countries, with a presence in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Singapore.