CMC Markets plc    CMCX   GB00B14SKR37

CMC MARKETS PLC

(CMCX)
  Report
News 
All News

Oil prices rise on vaccine hopes, tanker blast at Saudi Arabia

12/14/2020 | 04:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand while a tanker explosion in Saudi Arabia jangled nerves in the market.

Brent crude futures for February rose 67 cents, or 1.3%, to $50.64 a barrel by 0730 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January were up 62 cents, or 1.3%, at $47.19 a barrel.

Prices also extended gains amid supply jitters after a shipping firm said an oil tanker was hit by an external source while discharging at Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia.

"The market is assessing supply disruption from these incidents versus Iranian (supply) volumes coming back," Energy Aspects' analyst Virendra Chauhan said, adding that the rampant spread of the virus in the west has hurt demand. "So it's unsurprising that prices are choppy."

Brent and WTI have rallied for six consecutive weeks, their longest stretch of gains since June.

The United States kicked off its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, buoying hopes that pandemic restrictions could end soon and lift demand at the world's largest oil consumer.

An extension of Brexit talks among European powers also buoyed financial markets on Monday.

CMC Markets' chief markets strategist Michael McCarthy asked: "Having 'bought the rumour' of an effective vaccine, now that delivery is here will investors 'sell the fact'?"

Major European countries continued in lockdown mode to curb the spread of COVID-19 which has reduced fuel demand. For example, Germany, the fourth largest economy in the world, plans to impose stricter lockdown from Wednesday to battle the virus.

Investors are looking ahead to two meetings between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+.

The OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC) that monitors compliance among members will meet on Dec. 16, while OPEC+ will meet on Jan. 4 to study the market after their last decision to limit production rises to 500,000 barrels per day starting next year.

In the United States, energy firms last week added the most oil and natural gas rigs in a week since January as producers continued to return to the wellpad.

Two separate fires occurred at Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal and at an oil pipeline in Iran on Sunday but the incidents have mostly been contained.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC 1.00% 352 Delayed Quote.138.74%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.53% 0.90615 Delayed Quote.8.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.80% 50.52 Delayed Quote.-23.64%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.05% 72.98841 Delayed Quote.17.69%
WTI 0.85% 47.05 Delayed Quote.-23.27%
Financials
Sales 2021 377 M 503 M 503 M
Net income 2021 144 M 191 M 191 M
Net cash 2021 178 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,05x
Yield 2021 6,85%
Capitalization 1 016 M 1 344 M 1 354 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 752
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart CMC MARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
CMC Markets plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CMC MARKETS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 382,67 GBX
Last Close Price 350,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Andrew Cruddas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Richards Chairman
Euan Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brendan Foxen Chief Technology Officer
David Fineberg Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC MARKETS PLC138.74%1 344
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED52.57%62 978
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.17.58%61 079
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.01%39 574
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.78%30 272
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO36.93%23 811
