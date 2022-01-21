CMC Materials : 2021 Sustainability Report

CMC recognizes the importance of sustainability, and we are pleased to present our second Corporate Sustainability Report, which highlights our ongoing focus on operating in a socially responsible and environmentally sustainable manner.
SASB and TCFD Reporting Frameworks
Disclosures in this report are aligned with the principles of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). These reporting frameworks, spearheaded by the investment community, are important to CMC because they acknowledge the increased demand for companies to disclose sustainability information that is important to stakeholders, including our stockholders, in a more standardized way. These reporting frameworks are intended to help financial stakeholders make choices based on key sustainability indicators in specific sectors.
CMC has reported according to the full slate of applicable and relevant SASB metrics identified for both the Chemical and Semiconductor industries.
More information on the SASB and TCFD reporting disclosures can be found in the appendixof this report.
Reporting Boundaries
This report constitutes our second Corporate Sustainability Report. Our previous Corporate Sustainability Reportreflected the period October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019 and addressed our sustainability posture
as of 2020. The data from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020 can be found in the 2020 SASBand TCFDframework Indexes, available here.
The data provided here in the referenced SASB and TCFD reports reflects the period October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, our Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21).
WHO WE ARE
CMC has been at the forefront of innovation for over 20 years. We believe that being a responsible business is important in its own right, and the key to continued success.
CMC Materials, Inc. (CMC) (Nasdaq: CCMP) is a leading global supplier of consumable materials, primarily to semiconductor manufacturers. Our products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster, and more complex electronic devices by our customers. We are also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators, affording them enhanced efficiency and resource conservation.
2,100
EMPLOYEES
45
GLOBAL LOCATIONS
~1300
ACTIVE PATENTS WORLDWIDE
$1.2B
REVENUE - FISCAL YEAR 2021
*Data as of September 30, 2021 **Aurora, IL - Global Headquarters
It's non-negotiable. We achieve results the right way.
Agility
We are agile and flexible, responding quickly to changing environments. We learn through iteration, and we value learning agility and the ability to pivot to seize opportunity or to solve problems.
Creativity
We are inventive and are constantly seeking opportunities to innovate to enable our customers and to improve our internal processes. Having a learning mindset is highly valued.
Collaboration
We are collaborative. We partner with our customers and our suppliers, as well as with each other. We work together across regions and functions ensuring we benefit from our diversity across many dimensions.
Results Driven
We are leaders. We strive for excellence and hold ourselves accountable for delivering against our goals in every area of our business.
Be Bold
We aspire to be better every day, resilient and brave while striving for excellence.
CMC Materials' high-performance culture is driven by our shared values.
I am pleased to share our 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report, as we catalog another year of progress and achievement. We continue to provide transparency into our environmental data in accordance with the SASB and TCFD frameworks. We also introduce our five-
year Sustainability Goals (FY22 - FY26) - meaningful targets we've established to address climate change, waste reduction, and water consumption.
We remain focused on sustainability and have accelerated our efforts in many areas. This year, we continued our systemic evolution toward reducing our energy and waste footprint, and also improved our safety metrics by leaning on our safety-focused culture, a cornerstone of our operations. To further enhance our environmental reach, we updated our Supplier Handbook, requiring suppliers to share our commitment to environmental stewardship.
In the realm of social justice, CMC has intensified our efforts to make CMC an equitable, welcoming place for our employees, at which they can be themselves and do their best work. This year
we enhanced our efforts to attract, retain and develop a diverse and inclusive workforce.
During a time that will be remembered as a test of our resiliency and response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, I was reminded once again that CMC's employees remain our most valued asset and the foundation of our success. Every day, I am inspired by the creativity of our people and am humbled by how we have cared and continue to care for one another, our customers, and our communities during such uncertain times.
Importantly, I believe that our greatest opportunity to create a positive impact lies ahead. At CMC, we take great pride in the foundation of bold innovation upon which this company was built. For over 20 years we've partnered with global customers and suppliers to achieve many industry breakthroughs that have shaped modern life. Moving forward, with innovation as our roots, we continue to focus on safe, responsible, and sustainable operations to grow our business, reduce our environmental footprint, and deliver value to our stakeholders.
David H. Li
President and Chief Executive Officer
