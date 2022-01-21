CMC Materials : 2021 Sustainability Report

Disclosures in this report are aligned with the principles of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). These reporting frameworks, spearheaded by the investment community, are important to CMC because they acknowledge the increased demand for companies to disclose sustainability information that is important to stakeholders, including our stockholders, in a more standardized way. These reporting frameworks are intended to help financial stakeholders make choices based on key sustainability indicators in specific sectors.

CMC has reported according to the full slate of applicable and relevant SASB metrics identified for both the Chemical and Semiconductor industries.

More information on the SASB and TCFD reporting disclosures can be found in the appendixof this report.

Reporting Boundaries

This report constitutes our second Corporate Sustainability Report. Our previous Corporate Sustainability Reportreflected the period October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019 and addressed our sustainability posture