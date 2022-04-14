Log in
    CCMP   US12571T1007

CMC MATERIALS, INC.

(CCMP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 11:18:58 am EDT
176.84 USD   -0.74%
CMC Materials to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 After Market Close on May 4, 2022

04/14/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Aurora, IL, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, announced the timing of its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.

The second quarter earnings release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, cmcmaterials.com after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. 

In light of the pending transaction with Entegris, Inc., the company has opted not to conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results.

ABOUT CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CMC Materials, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. CMC Materials, Inc. is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 2,200 employees globally. For more information about CMC Materials, Inc., visit www.cmcmaterials.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.


Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
CMC Materials, Inc.
(630) 499-2600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
