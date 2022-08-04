Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. CMC Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMB   CA12571Q4034

CMC METALS LTD.

(CMB)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:41 2022-08-04 pm EDT
0.2100 CAD   +13.51%
03:38pCMC METALS : Articles
PU
03:38pCMC METALS : Letter from Sucessor Auditor
PU
03:38pCMC METALS : Notice of Change of Auditors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMC Metals : Articles

08/04/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated working copy including amendments effective

June 18, 2015, July 20, 2017 and December 7, 2021

Incorporation number: BC0729068

CMC METALS LTD.

(the "Company")

ARTICLES

ARTICLE 1 INTERPRETATION.............................................................................................................................

2

ARTICLE 2 SHARES AND SHARE CERTIFICATES ..........................................................................................

2

ARTICLE 3 ISSUE OF SHARES ..............................................................................................................................

4

ARTICLE 4 SHARE REGISTERS............................................................................................................................

5

ARTICLE 5 SHARE TRANSFERS...........................................................................................................................

5

ARTICLE 6 TRANSMISSION OF SHARES...........................................................................................................

7

ARTICLE 7 PURCHASE OF SHARES....................................................................................................................

7

ARTICLE 8 BORROWING POWERS.....................................................................................................................

8

ARTICLE 9 ALTERATIONS ....................................................................................................................................

8

ARTICLE 10 MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS ...............................................................................................

10

ARTICLE 11 PROCEEDINGS AT MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS ..........................................................

12

ARTICLE 12 VOTES OF SHAREHOLDERS.......................................................................................................

16

ARTICLE 13 DIRECTORS .....................................................................................................................................

20

ARTICLE 14 ELECTION AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS..........................................................................

21

ARTICLE 15 ALTERNATE DIRECTORS............................................................................................................

24

ARTICLE 16 POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS ...................................................................................

26

ARTICLE 17 DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST OF DIRECTORS ........................................................................

26

ARTICLE 18 PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS.................................................................................................

28

ARTICLE 19 EXECUTIVE AND OTHER COMMITTEES................................................................................

30

ARTICLE 20 OFFICERS.........................................................................................................................................

32

ARTICLE 21 INDEMNIFICATION .......................................................................................................................

33

ARTICLE 22 DIVIDENDS.......................................................................................................................................

34

ARTICLE 23 DOCUMENTS, RECORDS AND REPORTS ................................................................................

36

ARTICLE 24 NOTICES ...........................................................................................................................................

37

ARTICLE 25 SEAL...................................................................................................................................................

38

ARTICLE 26 ADVANCE NOTICE PROVISIONS...............................................................................................

39

- 2 -

ARTICLE 1

INTERPRETATION

Definitions

1.1 In these Articles, unless the context otherwise requires:

  1. "board of directors", "directors" and "board" mean the directors or sole director of the Company for the time being;
  2. "Act" means the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) from time to time in force and all amendments thereto and includes all regulations and amendments thereto made pursuant to that Act;
  3. "legal personal representative" means the personal or other legal representative of the shareholder;
  4. "registered address" of a shareholder means the shareholder's address as recorded in the central securities register;
  5. "seal" means the seal of the Company, if any;
  6. "share" means a share in the capital of the Company; and
  7. "special majority" means the majority of votes described in §11.2 which is required to pass a special resolution.

Act and Interpretation Act Definitions Applicable

1.2 The definitions in the Act and the definitions and rules of construction in the Interpretation Act, with the necessary changes, so far as applicable, and except as the context requires otherwise, apply to these Articles as if they were an enactment. If there is a conflict between a definition in the Act and a definition or rule in the Interpretation Act relating to a term used in these Articles, the definition in the Act will prevail. If there is a conflict between these Articles and the Act, the Act will prevail.

ARTICLE 2

SHARES AND SHARE CERTIFICATES

Authorized Share Structure

2.1 The authorized share structure of the Company consists of shares of the class or classes and series, if any, described in the Notice of Articles of the Company.

- 3 -

Form of Share Certificate

2.2 Each share certificate issued by the Company must comply with, and be signed as required by, the Business Corporations Act. The directors may, by resolution, provide that; (a) the shares of any or all of the classes and series of the Company's shares must be uncertificated shares; or (b) any specified shares must be uncertificated shares. Within reasonable time after the issue or transfer of a share that is an uncertificated share, the Company must send to the shareholder a written notice in accordance with the Business Corporations Act.

Shareholder Entitled to Certificate or Acknowledgment

2.3 Unless the shares of which the shareholder is registered owner are uncertificated shares, each shareholder is entitled on request and at the shareholder's option, to receive, without charge, (a) one share certificate representing the shares of each class or series of shares registered in the shareholder's name or (b) a non-transferable written acknowledgment of the shareholder's right to obtain such a share certificate, provided that in respect of a share held jointly by several persons, the Company is not bound to issue more than one share certificate and delivery of a share certificate for a share to one of several joint shareholders or to one of the shareholders' duly authorized agents will be sufficient delivery to all.

Delivery by Mail

2.4 Any share certificate or non-transferable written acknowledgment of a shareholder's right to obtain a share certificate may be sent to the shareholder by mail at the shareholder's registered address and neither the Company nor any director, officer or agent of the Company is liable for any loss to the shareholder because the share certificate or acknowledgement is lost in the mail or stolen.

Replacement of Worn Out or Defaced Certificate or Acknowledgement

2.5 If the directors are satisfied that a share certificate or a non-transferable written acknowledgment of the shareholder's right to obtain a share certificate is worn out or defaced, they must, on production to them of the share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, and on such other terms, if any, as they think fit:

  1. order the share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, to be cancelled; and
  2. issue a replacement share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be.

- 4 -

Replacement of Lost, Stolen or Destroyed Certificate or Acknowledgment

2.6 If a share certificate or a non-transferable written acknowledgment of a shareholder's right to obtain a share certificate is lost, stolen or destroyed, a replacement share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, must be issued to the person entitled to that share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, if the directors receive:

  1. proof satisfactory to them that the share certificate or acknowledgment is lost, stolen or destroyed; and
  2. any indemnity the directors consider adequate.

Splitting Share Certificates

2.7 If a shareholder surrenders a share certificate to the Company with a written request that the Company issue in the shareholder's name two or more share certificates, each representing a specified number of shares and in the aggregate representing the same number of shares as the share certificate so surrendered, the Company must cancel the surrendered share certificate and issue replacement share certificates in accordance with that request.

Certificate Fee

2.8 There must be paid to the Company, in relation to the issue of any share certificate under §2.5, §2.6 or §2.7, the amount, if any, and which must not exceed the amount prescribed under the Business Corporations Act, determined by the directors.

Recognition of Trusts

2.9 Except as required by law or statute or these Articles, no person will be recognized by the Company as holding any share upon any trust, and the Company is not bound by or compelled in any way to recognize (even when having notice thereof) any equitable, contingent, future or partial interest in any share or fraction of a share or (except as by law or statute or these Articles provided or as ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction) any other rights in respect of any share except an absolute right to the entirety thereof in the shareholder.

ARTICLE 3

ISSUE OF SHARES

Directors Authorized

3.1 Subject to the Act and the rights of the holders of issued shares of the Company, the Company may allot, issue, sell or otherwise dispose of the unissued shares, and issued shares held by the Company, at the times, to the persons, including directors, in the manner, on the terms and conditions and for the consideration (including any premium at which shares with par value may be issued) that the directors may determine. The issue price for a share with par value must be equal to or greater than the par value of the share.

- 5 -

Commissions and Discounts

3.2 The Company may at any time pay a reasonable commission or allow a reasonable discount to any person in consideration of that person's purchase or agreement to purchase shares of the Company from the Company or any other person's procurement or agreement to procure purchasers for shares of the Company.

Brokerage

3.3 The Company may pay such brokerage fee or other consideration as may be lawful for or in connection with the sale or placement of its securities.

Share Purchase Warrants and Rights

3.4 Subject to the Act, the Company may issue share purchase warrants, options and rights upon such terms and conditions as the directors determine, which share purchase warrants, options and rights may be issued alone or in conjunction with debentures, debenture stock, bonds, shares or any other securities issued or created by the Company from time to time.

ARTICLE 4

SHARE REGISTERS

Central Securities Register

4.1 As required by and subject to the Act, the Company must maintain in British Columbia a central securities register and may appoint an agent to maintain such register. The directors may appoint one or more agents, including the agent appointed to keep the central securities register, as transfer agent for shares or any class or series of shares and the same or another agent as registrar for shares or such class or series of shares, as the case may be. The directors may terminate such appointment of any agent at any time and may appoint another agent in its place.

ARTICLE 5

SHARE TRANSFERS

Registering Transfers

5.1 A transfer of a share must not be registered unless:

  1. except as exempted by the Act, a duly signed proper instrument of transfer in respect of the share has been received by the Company;
  2. if a share certificate has been issued by the Company in respect of the share to be transferred, that share certificate has been surrendered to the Company; and

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMC Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CMC METALS LTD.
03:38pCMC METALS : Articles
PU
03:38pCMC METALS : Letter from Sucessor Auditor
PU
03:38pCMC METALS : Notice of Change of Auditors
PU
08/02CMC METALS : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Years Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
PU
08/02CMC METALS : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
PU
08/02CMC METALS : Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended ..
PU
08/02CMC METALS : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") Quarter Ended December 31, 2020, ..
PU
08/02CMC METALS : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDE..
PU
08/02CMC METALS : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") Financial Year Ended September 30..
PU
08/02CMC METALS : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,04 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 21,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart CMC METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
CMC Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,19 CAD
Average target price 0,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Brewer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Gordon Luchinski Chief Financial Officer
John Bossio Chairman
Robert Wheeler Independent Director
Graham Alistair Chisholm Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CMC METALS LTD.32.14%22
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.11%9 141
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-19.53%6 633
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-5.87%6 445
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.6.09%758
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-30.07%439