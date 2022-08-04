CMC Metals : Articles

Consolidated working copy including amendments effective June 18, 2015, July 20, 2017 and December 7, 2021 Incorporation number: BC0729068 CMC METALS LTD. (the "Company") ARTICLES ARTICLE 1 INTERPRETATION............................................................................................................................. 2 ARTICLE 2 SHARES AND SHARE CERTIFICATES .......................................................................................... 2 ARTICLE 3 ISSUE OF SHARES .............................................................................................................................. 4 ARTICLE 4 SHARE REGISTERS............................................................................................................................ 5 ARTICLE 5 SHARE TRANSFERS........................................................................................................................... 5 ARTICLE 6 TRANSMISSION OF SHARES........................................................................................................... 7 ARTICLE 7 PURCHASE OF SHARES.................................................................................................................... 7 ARTICLE 8 BORROWING POWERS..................................................................................................................... 8 ARTICLE 9 ALTERATIONS .................................................................................................................................... 8 ARTICLE 10 MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS ............................................................................................... 10 ARTICLE 11 PROCEEDINGS AT MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS .......................................................... 12 ARTICLE 12 VOTES OF SHAREHOLDERS....................................................................................................... 16 ARTICLE 13 DIRECTORS ..................................................................................................................................... 20 ARTICLE 14 ELECTION AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS.......................................................................... 21 ARTICLE 15 ALTERNATE DIRECTORS............................................................................................................ 24 ARTICLE 16 POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS ................................................................................... 26 ARTICLE 17 DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST OF DIRECTORS ........................................................................ 26 ARTICLE 18 PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS................................................................................................. 28 ARTICLE 19 EXECUTIVE AND OTHER COMMITTEES................................................................................ 30 ARTICLE 20 OFFICERS......................................................................................................................................... 32 ARTICLE 21 INDEMNIFICATION ....................................................................................................................... 33 ARTICLE 22 DIVIDENDS....................................................................................................................................... 34 ARTICLE 23 DOCUMENTS, RECORDS AND REPORTS ................................................................................ 36 ARTICLE 24 NOTICES ........................................................................................................................................... 37 ARTICLE 25 SEAL................................................................................................................................................... 38 ARTICLE 26 ADVANCE NOTICE PROVISIONS............................................................................................... 39

- 2 - ARTICLE 1 INTERPRETATION Definitions 1.1 In these Articles, unless the context otherwise requires: " board of directors ", " directors " and " board " mean the directors or sole director of the Company for the time being; " Act " means the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) from time to time in force and all amendments thereto and includes all regulations and amendments thereto made pursuant to that Act; " legal personal representative " means the personal or other legal representative of the shareholder; " registered address " of a shareholder means the shareholder's address as recorded in the central securities register; " seal " means the seal of the Company, if any; " share " means a share in the capital of the Company; and " special majority " means the majority of votes described in §11.2 which is required to pass a special resolution. Act and Interpretation Act Definitions Applicable 1.2 The definitions in the Act and the definitions and rules of construction in the Interpretation Act, with the necessary changes, so far as applicable, and except as the context requires otherwise, apply to these Articles as if they were an enactment. If there is a conflict between a definition in the Act and a definition or rule in the Interpretation Act relating to a term used in these Articles, the definition in the Act will prevail. If there is a conflict between these Articles and the Act, the Act will prevail. ARTICLE 2 SHARES AND SHARE CERTIFICATES Authorized Share Structure 2.1 The authorized share structure of the Company consists of shares of the class or classes and series, if any, described in the Notice of Articles of the Company.

- 3 - Form of Share Certificate 2.2 Each share certificate issued by the Company must comply with, and be signed as required by, the Business Corporations Act. The directors may, by resolution, provide that; (a) the shares of any or all of the classes and series of the Company's shares must be uncertificated shares; or (b) any specified shares must be uncertificated shares. Within reasonable time after the issue or transfer of a share that is an uncertificated share, the Company must send to the shareholder a written notice in accordance with the Business Corporations Act. Shareholder Entitled to Certificate or Acknowledgment 2.3 Unless the shares of which the shareholder is registered owner are uncertificated shares, each shareholder is entitled on request and at the shareholder's option, to receive, without charge, (a) one share certificate representing the shares of each class or series of shares registered in the shareholder's name or (b) a non-transferable written acknowledgment of the shareholder's right to obtain such a share certificate, provided that in respect of a share held jointly by several persons, the Company is not bound to issue more than one share certificate and delivery of a share certificate for a share to one of several joint shareholders or to one of the shareholders' duly authorized agents will be sufficient delivery to all. Delivery by Mail 2.4 Any share certificate or non-transferable written acknowledgment of a shareholder's right to obtain a share certificate may be sent to the shareholder by mail at the shareholder's registered address and neither the Company nor any director, officer or agent of the Company is liable for any loss to the shareholder because the share certificate or acknowledgement is lost in the mail or stolen. Replacement of Worn Out or Defaced Certificate or Acknowledgement 2.5 If the directors are satisfied that a share certificate or a non-transferable written acknowledgment of the shareholder's right to obtain a share certificate is worn out or defaced, they must, on production to them of the share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, and on such other terms, if any, as they think fit: order the share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, to be cancelled; and issue a replacement share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be.

- 4 - Replacement of Lost, Stolen or Destroyed Certificate or Acknowledgment 2.6 If a share certificate or a non-transferable written acknowledgment of a shareholder's right to obtain a share certificate is lost, stolen or destroyed, a replacement share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, must be issued to the person entitled to that share certificate or acknowledgment, as the case may be, if the directors receive: proof satisfactory to them that the share certificate or acknowledgment is lost, stolen or destroyed; and any indemnity the directors consider adequate. Splitting Share Certificates 2.7 If a shareholder surrenders a share certificate to the Company with a written request that the Company issue in the shareholder's name two or more share certificates, each representing a specified number of shares and in the aggregate representing the same number of shares as the share certificate so surrendered, the Company must cancel the surrendered share certificate and issue replacement share certificates in accordance with that request. Certificate Fee 2.8 There must be paid to the Company, in relation to the issue of any share certificate under §2.5, §2.6 or §2.7, the amount, if any, and which must not exceed the amount prescribed under the Business Corporations Act, determined by the directors. Recognition of Trusts 2.9 Except as required by law or statute or these Articles, no person will be recognized by the Company as holding any share upon any trust, and the Company is not bound by or compelled in any way to recognize (even when having notice thereof) any equitable, contingent, future or partial interest in any share or fraction of a share or (except as by law or statute or these Articles provided or as ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction) any other rights in respect of any share except an absolute right to the entirety thereof in the shareholder. ARTICLE 3 ISSUE OF SHARES Directors Authorized 3.1 Subject to the Act and the rights of the holders of issued shares of the Company, the Company may allot, issue, sell or otherwise dispose of the unissued shares, and issued shares held by the Company, at the times, to the persons, including directors, in the manner, on the terms and conditions and for the consideration (including any premium at which shares with par value may be issued) that the directors may determine. The issue price for a share with par value must be equal to or greater than the par value of the share.