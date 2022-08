British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission P.O. Box 10142, Pacific Centre Suite 600, 250 - 5th Street S.W. 9TH Floor - 701 West Georgia Street Calgary, Alberta T2P 0R4 Vancouver, B.C. V7Y 1L2 Alberta Securities Commission

Dear Sirs:

Re: CMC Metals Ltd. (the "Company")

Notice Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Change of Auditor

As required by the National Instrument 51-102 and in connection with our resignation as auditor of the Company, we have reviewed the information contained in the Company's Notice of Change of Auditor, dated December 8, 2021 and agree with the information contained therein, based upon our knowledge of the information relating to the said notice and of the Company at this time.

Yours very truly,

DALE MATHESON CARR-HILTON LABONTE LLP

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

