  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  CMC Metals Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    CMB   CA12571Q4034

CMC METALS LTD.

(CMB)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:41 2022-08-04 pm EDT
0.2100 CAD   +13.51%
03:38pCMC METALS : Articles
PU
03:38pCMC METALS : Letter from Sucessor Auditor
PU
03:38pCMC METALS : Notice of Change of Auditors
PU
CMC Metals : Letter from Sucessor Auditor

08/04/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
Crowe MacKay LLP

Member Crowe Horwath International

1100, 1177 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6E 4T5 +1.604.687.4511 Tel +1.604.687.5805 Fax +1.800.351.0426 Toll Free www.crowemackay.ca

December 8, 2021

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

TSX Venture Exchange

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

Re: CMC Metals Ltd. - Notice of Change of Auditors

As required by National Instrument 51-102, we confirm that we have reviewed the information contained in the Notice of Change of Auditors ("the Notice") dated December 8, 2021 by CMC Metals Ltd. ("the Corporation") and, based on our knowledge of such information at this time, we agree with the information contained in the Notice.

We understand that a copy of the Notice and this letter will be provided to the shareholders of the Corporation.

Yours very truly,

"Crowe MacKay LLP"

Crowe MacKay LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Disclaimer

CMC Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,04 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 21,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,0%
Income Statement Evolution
