Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  CMC Metals Ltd.    CMB   CA12571Q4034

CMC METALS LTD.

(CMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMC Metals Ltd: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - CMC Metals Ltd (TSXV: CMB) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO will be presenting on March 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

CMC Metals Ltd
Kevin Brewer
6046050166
kbrewer80@hotmail.com
www.cmcmetals.ca


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about CMC METALS LTD.
07:05aCMC METALS LTD : Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
02/10CMC METALS  : Options the Silverknife and Amy Claims in The Rancheria Silver Dis..
AQ
01/18CMC METALS  : Files Technical Report for Previously Announced Resource Estimate ..
AQ
01/13CMC METALS  : Announces Closing of $0.125 Unit Private Placement and Grant of In..
AQ
2020CMC METALS  : Announces Increase in $0.125 Unit Private Placement
AQ
2020CMC METALS LTD.  : Appoints Red Cloud Securities Inc. to Provide Corporate Advis..
AQ
2020CMC METALS  : Reacts to Recent Market Activity
AQ
2020CMC METALS  : Announces New $500,000 / $0.125 Unit Private Placement
AQ
2020CMC METALS  : Significantly Expands Mineral Resources at Silver Hart, Yukon
AQ
2020CMC METALS  : Announces Positive Geophysical Survey Results at its Silver Hart P..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,95 M -0,75 M -0,75 M
Net Debt 2020 0,22 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,1 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart CMC METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
CMC Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Brewer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Morgan Pickering Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Bossio Chairman
Robert Wheeler Independent Director
Graham Alistair Chisholm Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CMC METALS LTD.-13.04%12
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED27.10%31 687
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED16.70%13 488
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED21.88%12 493
ALROSA1.19%9 607
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-4.21%6 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ