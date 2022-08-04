CMC Metals : Notice of Change of Auditors

CMC METALS LTD. #615-800West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 VANCOUVER TEL: (604) 670-0019TORONTO TEL: (416) 477-1220

www.cmcmetals.ca

TAKE NOTICE THAT:

DMCL, the former auditors (the "Former Auditors") of CMC Metals Ltd. (the "Corporation") have been requested to tender their resignation as the auditors of the Corporation effective December 8, 2021, and the directors of the Corporation on December 8, 2021 appointed Crowe

Mackay LLP (the "Successor"), as the Corporation's successor auditors;

the Former Auditors were requested to resign by the Corporation;

the resignation of the Former Auditors and the appointment of the Successor has been approved by the audit committee and confirmed by the board of directors of the Corporation;

the Former Auditor has issued audit reports on the previous financial statements of the Corporation; and