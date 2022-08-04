Log in
    CMB   CA12571Q4034

CMC METALS LTD.

(CMB)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:41 2022-08-04 pm EDT
0.2100 CAD   +13.51%
03:38pCMC METALS : Articles
PU
03:38pCMC METALS : Letter from Sucessor Auditor
PU
03:38pCMC METALS : Notice of Change of Auditors
PU
CMC Metals : Notice of Change of Auditors

08/04/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
CMC METALS LTD. #615-800West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 VANCOUVER TEL: (604) 670-0019TORONTO TEL: (416) 477-1220

www.cmcmetals.ca

TO:

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte CPA ("DMCL")

AND TO:

Crowe MacKay LLP ("Crowe")

AND TO:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

TAKE NOTICE THAT:

  1. DMCL, the former auditors (the "Former Auditors") of CMC Metals Ltd. (the "Corporation") have been requested to tender their resignation as the auditors of the Corporation effective December 8, 2021, and the directors of the Corporation on December 8, 2021 appointed Crowe
    Mackay LLP (the "Successor"), as the Corporation's successor auditors;
  2. the Former Auditors were requested to resign by the Corporation;
  3. the resignation of the Former Auditors and the appointment of the Successor has been approved by the audit committee and confirmed by the board of directors of the Corporation;
  4. the Former Auditor has issued audit reports on the previous financial statements of the Corporation; and
  5. there are no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102).

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this 8th day of December, 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

John Bossio, Director

{01991188;2}

1 | P a g e

Disclaimer

CMC Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
