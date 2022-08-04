CMC Metals : Notice of Change of Auditors

CMC METALS LTD. #615-800West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 VANCOUVER TEL: (604) 670-0019TORONTO TEL: (416) 477-1220
www.cmcmetals.ca
|
TO:
|
Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte CPA ("DMCL")
|
AND TO:
|
Crowe MacKay LLP ("Crowe")
|
AND TO:
|
British Columbia Securities Commission
|
|
Alberta Securities Commission
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
-
DMCL, the former auditors (the "Former Auditors") of CMC Metals Ltd. (the "Corporation") have been requested to tender their resignation as the auditors of the Corporation effective December 8, 2021, and the directors of the Corporation on December 8, 2021 appointed Crowe
Mackay LLP (the "Successor"), as the Corporation's successor auditors;
-
the Former Auditors were requested to resign by the Corporation;
-
the resignation of the Former Auditors and the appointment of the Successor has been approved by the audit committee and confirmed by the board of directors of the Corporation;
-
the Former Auditor has issued audit reports on the previous financial statements of the Corporation; and
-
there are no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102).
DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this 8th day of December, 2021.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
John Bossio, Director
Disclaimer
CMC Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:37:09 UTC.