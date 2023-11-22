Official CMC METALS LTD. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CMB) (FSE: ZM5P) (OTCQB: CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is announcing that Mr. Jose Manuel Delgado has agreed to become the interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and a Director of the Company. He replaces Mr. Mark Luchinski who has resigned as both the CFO and a Director of the Company.

Mr. Delgado is a lawyer based out of Mazatlan, Mexico, and holds a Master's degree in constitutional law from the Instituto Tecnolgio del Sur de Sinaloa and a Bachelor's degree in public accounting from the Universidad Autonoma de Sinaloa. Mr. Delgado has worked in senior accounting and legal roles with Lexmed, Beltran Llausas Juridicio Fiscal, the Instituto Federal de la Defensora Publica and has also been the CFO of Minera Tiago since 2020. Mr. Delgado has served several Canadian exploration companies in legal and financial advisory roles, with a specific focus on investing in Mexico, and is fluent in Spanish and English.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman of the Board, notes that "We welcome Mr. Delgado to our Board and as our interim CFO. His experience in law and accounting will serve to strengthen our Board and management team as we seek opportunities in other jurisdictions. I also wish to thank Mark for his contribution to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavours."

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") and Amy and Silverknife claims in north-central British Columbia, Bridal Veil - an orogenic gold target in central Newfoundland, and Logjam a gold prospect in Yukon which is available for option.

