Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAAKindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the
emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não
Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of CME Group
Patrocinado da CME Group Inc., código ISIN
Inc. (Company), ISIN BRCHMEBDR007, in
BRCHMEBDR007, em referência ao comunicado
reference to Notice to Shareholders released in
de 05/05/2023, informa que o valor definitivo do(a)
05/05/2023, hereby informs the Final BRL Rate per
Dividendos aprovado em 04/05/2023, cujo
BDR, as a result of the Dividendos distribution
pagamento será realizado em 03/07/2023 e
approved in 04/05/2023.
considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de
Considering the FX Rate 4,8558 - 04/05/2023, the
4,8558 - 04/05/2023, corresponde a 0,903254402
Final BRL Rate per BDR to be distributed is
por BDR.
0,903254402.
Terão direito a este recebimento os titulares de BDRs em 06/06/2023.
O livro esteve fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 07/06/2023 até 09/06/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
A tabela abaixo contém o detalhamento do fator a ser pago:
The payment will be completed on 03/07/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 06/06/2023.
Books were closed for issuances and cancelations from 07/06/2023 to 09/06/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Please find below further details on the Final BRL Rate per BDR
Fator Bruto USD
Gross USD Rate
1,100000000
Fator Líquido USD
Net USD Rate
0,1925
Paridade (Lastro:BDR)
Ratio (Underlying :
1:4
BDR)
Fator Bruto BRL
Gross BRL Rate
0,934741955
Fator Líquido BRL
Net BRL Rate
0,903254402
