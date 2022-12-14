Advanced search
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
178.13 USD   -1.53%
09:01aCME Group Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Date
PR
08:47aMortgage Applications Rise With Rates Nudging Higher as Fed Policy Decision Eyed
MT
07:16aNovember Inflation Report May Spur Quarter-Point Rate Increase at Federal Reserve's Next Meeting
DJ
CME Group Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Date

12/14/2022 | 09:01am EST
CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will conduct its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Additional information will be provided in the company's proxy statement.

About CME Group  

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-announces-2023-annual-meeting-date-301702482.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2022
