Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group Inc.    CME

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CME Group : Chief Financial Officer and Global Head of Financial and OTC Products to Present at Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum

02/22/2021 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group announced today that John Pietrowicz, Chief Financial Officer and Sean Tully, Global Head of Financial and OTC Products, will present virtually at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. (Eastern Time). The virtual conference is designed to showcase publicly traded financial services companies for institutional investors.

The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the online broadcast.  An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-chief-financial-officer-and-global-head-of-financial-and-otc-products-to-present-at-credit-suisse-virtual-financial-services-forum-301232804.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CME GROUP INC.
04:40pCME GROUP : Chief Financial Officer and Global Head of Financial and OTC Product..
PR
07:09aPlatts to add U.S. WTI crude to dated Brent benchmark
RE
02/18How Amsterdam is stealing a march on rivals as Brexit trading hub
RE
02/16INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at CME Group
MT
02/16INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Says Its Carbon Capture Research Will Help..
DJ
02/11Crop Rally Challenges Meatpackers, Boosts Grain Traders
DJ
02/11CME : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on CME Group to $207 From $210, Maintains B..
MT
02/11CME : UBS Adjusts CME Group's Price Target to $205 From $203, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
02/10CME : quarterly profit falls as pandemic saps demand for rate futures
RE
02/10CME : Fourth-Quarter Results Decline as Average Daily Volume of Contracts Slide
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ