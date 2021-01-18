Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CME Group Inc.    CME

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CME Group : Completes Migration of BrokerTec EU Government Bond and EU Repo Trading Platform to CME Globex

01/18/2021 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that BrokerTec, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in fixed income markets, has successfully migrated its European government bonds and repo trading platform to CME Globex.

"This migration is a key step to provide greater operational efficiencies to market participants by enabling them to view and trade the world's most liquid listed interest rate derivatives alongside cash bonds and repos on the same technology architecture," said John Edwards, Global Head of BrokerTec. "This will allow us to innovate and develop new products and services and deliver unparalleled value to customers in the fixed income markets."

CME Group acquired BrokerTec in November 2018. The BrokerTec EU government bonds and repo platform is the first of BrokerTec's electronic trading platforms to migrate to CME Globex. The transition of BrokerTec's U.S. treasury and repo trading platform is scheduled for February 1, 2021. 

For more information on BrokerTec platforms, visit https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/market-tech-and-data-services/brokertec/platforms.html.

About CME Group

BrokerTec is a part of CME Group. As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.  With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively.  Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-completes-migration-of-brokertec-eu-government-bond-and-eu-repo-trading-platform-to-cme-globex-301210146.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CME GROUP INC.
11:16aCME GROUP : Completes Migration of BrokerTec EU Government Bond and EU Repo Trad..
PR
10:25aSHANGHAI BOOMS AS METALS TRADING MIR : Andy Home
RE
01/15CME : Oppenheimer Downgrades CME Group to Perform from Outperform
MT
01/12CME GROUP : Statement on the CME Group : Political Action Committee
PR
01/12Futures surge to highest since 2014 as USDA cuts its supply outlook
RE
01/12CME Group, IHS Markit Form Post-Trade Services Joint Venture for OTC Markets
MT
01/08INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Add to 90-Day Trend at CME Group
MT
01/08CME : Deutsche Bank Downgrades CME Group to Hold From Buy; Price Target is $196
MT
01/07CME : JPMorgan Upgrades CME Group to Neutral From Underweight; Price Target is $..
MT
01/06CME GROUP : to Launch Six New Japanese Energy Futures Contracts on February 8
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ