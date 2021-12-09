Log in
CME Group Declares Annual Variable Dividend

12/09/2021 | 07:31am EST
CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc., the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today declared its annual variable dividend, amounting to $3.25 per share. The dividend is payable January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 28, 2021.

The annual variable dividend of $3.25 per share to be paid in January 2022 totals approximately $1.2 billion. Including today's announced variable dividend and the previously announced fourth-quarter 2021 dividend of $0.90 per share to be paid in December, the total dividend yield for dividends announced during 2021 is 3.3% based on the average closing stock price in 2021 to date. The company will have paid a total of more than $17 billion in quarterly and variable dividends since adopting the annual variable dividend structure in the beginning of 2012. 

When CME Group adopted its annual variable dividend structure in February 2012, the intention was to determine the excess cash available at the end of each year, with the level to increase or decrease from year to year based on operating results, potential investment activity and other forms of capital return.  

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

 

