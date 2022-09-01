Log in
CME Group Executives to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/01/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Pietrowicz, Deputy Chief Financial Officer Lynne Fitzpatrick and Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Commodities, Options & International Markets Derek Sammann will present a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the online broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.  

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-executives-to-present-at-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301616674.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2022
