  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CME Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-13 pm EDT
179.71 USD   +2.89%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

CME Group Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call

03/13/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. will announce earnings for the first quarter of 2023 before the markets open on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Written highlights for the quarter will be posted on the company's website at 6:00 a.m. Central Time, the same time it provides its earnings press release. The company will also hold an investor conference call that day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time, at which time company executives will take analysts' questions. 

A live audio Webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.cmegroup.com. Following the conference call, an archived recording will be available at the same site. Those wishing to listen to the live conference via telephone should dial 877-243-0931 if calling from within the United States, or +1 212-231-2900 if calling from outside the United States, at least 10 minutes before the call begins. 

About CME Group 

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-inc-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-conference-call-301770666.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2023
