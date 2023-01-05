Advanced search
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
01:32 2023-01-05 pm EST
170.24 USD   +0.09%
01:01pCME Group Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call
PR
11:54aUBS Adjusts CME Group Price Target to $220 From $226, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:01aCME Group and CF Benchmarks to Launch Three New Metaverse Reference Rates and Real-Time Indices on January 30
PR
CME Group Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call

01/05/2023 | 01:01pm EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. will announce earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 before the markets open on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Written highlights for the quarter will be posted on the company's website at 6:00 a.m. Central Time, the same time it provides its earnings press release. The company will also hold an investor conference call that day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time, at which time company executives will take analysts' questions. 

A live audio Webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.cmegroup.com. Following the conference call, an archived recording will be available at the same site. Those wishing to listen to the live conference via telephone should dial 877-236-8674 if calling from within the United States, or +1 212-231-2928 if calling from outside the United States, at least 10 minutes before the call begins. 

About CME Group 

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2022-earnings-release-conference-call-301714846.html

SOURCE CME Group


