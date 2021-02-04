|
CME Group : Inc. Names Slate of Director Nominees
CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. today announced its slate of candidates for its board of directors for election at the company's annual meeting to be held Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
The board of directors recommends the Class A and Class B shareholders voting together elect the following individuals to the board:
- Terrence A. Duffy, 62, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group
- Timothy S. Bitsberger, 61, Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group
- Charles P. Carey, 67, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group; Principal of HC Technologies, LLC
- Dennis H. Chookaszian, 77, Former Chairman, Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council; Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA Insurance Companies
- Bryan T. Durkin, 60, Former President, CME Group; Advisor, CME Group
- Ana Dutra, 56, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, The Executives' Club of Chicago
- Martin J. Gepsman, 68, Independent Broker and Trader
- Larry G. Gerdes, 72, Chief Executive Officer, Pursuant Health; General Partner of Gerdes Huff Investments
- Daniel R. Glickman, 76, Executive Director, Aspen Institute's Congressional Program; Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001); Member of Congress, Kansas (1977-1995); Lead Director
- Daniel G. Kaye, 66, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP
- Phyllis M. Lockett, 55, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Innovations
- Deborah J. Lucas, 62, Sloan Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy
- Terry L. Savage, 76, Nationally-Syndicated Financial Columnist and Author; President, Terry Savage Productions, Ltd.
- Rahael Seifu, 39, Senior Counsel, Google LLC
- William R. Shepard, 74, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc.
- Howard J. Siegel, 64, Independent Trader
- Dennis A. Suskind, 78, Retired Partner, Goldman Sachs & Co.
In addition, the CME Group Nominating and Governance Committee is recommending the following individuals for election by CME Group's Class B shareholders.
Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders from the following nominees:
- William W. Hobert, 57, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC
- Patrick J. Mulchrone, 63, Independent Trader
- Robert J. Tierney, 45, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC
Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders from the following nominees:
- Michael G. Dennis, 40, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC
- Yra G. Harris, 67, Independent Trader
- Patrick W. Maloney, 59, Independent Floor Broker
- John (Jack) D. Newhouse, Jr., 42, Partner, Gator Trading Partners, LLC
One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders from the following nominee:
- Elizabeth A. Cook, 60, Independent Broker and Trader
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.
