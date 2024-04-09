CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that trading in its new Micro U.S. Treasury futures has surpassed 100,000 contracts since launching just two weeks ago on March 25.

"As the world's most liquid market for U.S. Treasury futures, CME Group is pleased that so many of our global clients are incorporating smaller-sized Micro U.S. Treasury futures into their trading strategies," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Interest Rates and OTC Products. "Amid shifting interest rate expectations, Micro U.S. Treasury futures offer easier access to key 10- and 30-year benchmarks, complementing our broad risk management suite of U.S. Treasury offerings."

CME Group recently reported its highest-ever Q1 average daily volume of 7.8 million contracts in U.S. Treasury futures and options, an increase of 12% year-over-year.

Micro U.S. Treasury futures are cash-settled and one-tenth of the size of Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures. The contracts receive automatic margin offsets against existing CME Group Interest Rate futures, and are listed by, and subject to, the rules of CBOT. For more information, please visit here.

Since launching in 2019, more than 2.8 billion micro-sized contracts have traded at CME Group, enabling market participants with greater flexibility and the same capital efficiency as standard contracts in interest rates, equity indices, metals, FX, energy and cryptocurrency.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

