CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it has been recognized by Foundry's Computerworld as one of the Best Places to Work in IT for the sixth consecutive year.

The Best Places to Work in IT is an annual ranking of work environments for technology professionals, recognizing the top organizations that challenge IT staff while providing great benefits and employee experiences. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, diversity and inclusion, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

"We are honored to be recognized by Computerworld for the sixth consecutive year as one of the world's leading IT employers," said Sunil Cutinho, Chief Information Officer at CME Group. "Technology is at the core of what we do and this recognition is a testament to our talented team around the world and their focus on delivering industry-leading trading, risk management and data products. There is tremendous potential ahead of us through our move to the cloud, and we look forward to continuing to provide a wide range of training and development opportunities to help our IT colleagues gain new skill sets to advance our digital transformation and grow in their careers."

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year's winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams." said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment."

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

