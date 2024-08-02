Average Daily Volume up 24% from July 2023

Record July ADV in interest rate, equity index, metals, agricultural and options products

Record July U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 6.6 million contracts

International ADV grew 28% to 7.6 million contracts

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its July 2024 market statistics set a new July average daily volume (ADV) record of 24.8 million contracts, up 24% from July 2023. The company's interest rate, equity index, metals, agricultural and options products also reached July ADV records, while its deeply liquid U.S. Treasury complex hit a new July volume record of 6.6 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

July 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:

Record July Interest Rate ADV of 11.6 million contracts

ADV of 11.6 million contracts Record July Equity Index ADV of 7.4 million contracts

ADV of 7.4 million contracts Record July Options ADV of 5.1 million contracts

ADV of 5.1 million contracts Energy ADV of 2.5 million contracts

ADV of 2.5 million contracts Record July Agricultural ADV of 1.7 million contracts

ADV of 1.7 million contracts Foreign Exchange ADV of 959,000 contracts

ADV of 959,000 contracts Record July Metals ADV of 765,000 million contracts

Additional July 2024 product highlights compared to July 2023 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 23% Record July U.S. Treasury futures and options volume of 6.6 million contracts Record July Interest Rate options ADV of 2.6 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 32% to 2 million contracts 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 49% to 823,000 contracts 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 25% to 410,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 36% Record July Equity Index options ADV of 1.6 million contracts Record E-mini Nasdaq-100 options volume of 101,000 contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 62% to 1.6 million contracts E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 30% to 1.4 million contracts

Energy ADV increased 25% Record July Energy options ADV of 401,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 39% to 449,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 71% to 215,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 2% All-time monthly record Soybean Oil futures ADV of 223,000 contracts Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 26% to 175,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 9% New Zealand Dollar futures ADV increased 29% to 41,000 contracts Brazilian Real futures ADV increased 92% to 26,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 33% Record July Metals options ADV of 129,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 68% to 106,000 contracts Gold options ADV increased 93% to 91,000 contracts

Options ADV increased 21%

International ADV increased 28% to 7.6 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 32%, Asia ADV up 18% and Latin America ADV up 4%

up 32%, Asia ADV up 18% and Latin America ADV up 4% Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.8 million contracts represented 38.6% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.7% of overall Energy ADV All-time monthly record Micro Ether futures ADV of 32,000 contracts

BrokerTec U.S. Treasury notional volume reached $172 billion on July 31 , representing the third highest day of trading on the platform in 2024, and U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 8% to $291 billion

on , representing the third highest day of trading on the platform in 2024, and U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 8% to Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending June 2024 were $73.5 billion for cash collateral and $160.8 billion for non-cash collateral

