CME Group Reports Second-Highest March and Quarterly ADV on Record

24% ADV Growth in March 2023 and 4% Rise in Q1

Record Interest Rate ADV in Q1

Record SOFR futures and options ADV, OI in March and Q1

Record Options ADV in March and Q1

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its March and Q1 2023 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 24% to 30.3 million contracts in March, representing the company's second-highest March ADV on record. Q1 ADV increased 4% to 26.9 million contracts, the second-highest quarterly volume ever. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

March 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 16.7 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 8.1 million contracts

Record Options ADV of 6.6 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.1 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.4 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.2 million contracts

Metals ADV of 699,000 contracts

Additional March 2023 product highlights compared to March 2022 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 40%

Record SOFR futures ADV of 5,158,969 contracts, with record open interest (OI) of 10,979,379 contracts on March 9



Record SOFR options ADV of 2,943,422 contracts, with record OI of 45,169,674 contracts on March 9



Record 30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV of 821,131 contracts



Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options of 406,365 contracts



2-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 2,926%



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 35%



10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 19%

Options ADV increased 46%

Record Interest Rate options ADV of 4,438,990 contracts



Equity Index options ADV increased 39%



Foreign Exchange options ADV increased 29%



Metals options ADV increased 23%

Equity Index ADV increased 13%

E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV increased 60%



E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 29%



E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 19%

Agricultural ADV increased 11%

Record Feeder Cattle futures ADV of 19,100 contracts



Soybean Meal options ADV increased 90%



Lean Hog futures ADV increased 27%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 17%

Record Mexican Peso futures ADV of 105,498 contracts



Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 36%



Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 23%

Metals increased 12%

Aluminum futures ADV increased 345%



Copper futures ADV increased 46%



Gold options ADV increased 17%

Bitcoin futures ADV increased 51%

futures ADV increased 51% Ether futures ADV increased 46%

ADV outside the United States increased 20% to 8.4 million contracts, including 44% growth in Latin America , 19% in Asia and 21% in EMEA

increased 20% to 8.4 million contracts, including 44% growth in , 19% in and 21% in EMEA Micro E-mini futures and options represented 34.3% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.8% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.1% and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV

futures accounted for 0.1% and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 10% to €372B and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 1% to $289B

Q1 2023 highlights across asset classes compared to Q1 2022 include:

Record Interest Rate ADV of 14,489,970 contracts, an increase of 16% year-over-year

Record SOFR futures ADV of 3,907,864 contracts



Record SOFR options ADV of 2,428,682 contracts



Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1,568,475 contracts



Record 30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV of 601,203 contracts



Record Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 481,782 contracts

Record Options ADV of 5,810,179 contracts, an increase of 26% year-over-year

Record Interest Rate options ADV of 3,831,676 contracts



Record Equity Index options ADV of 1,336,710 contracts



Metals options ADV increased 23%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 7%

Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 33%



Mexican Peso futures ADV increased 32%

Metals increased 9%

Record Copper options ADV of 8,633 contracts



Record Micro Copper futures ADV of 5,571 contracts



Record Aluminum futures ADV of 3,963 contracts

Bitcoin futures ADV increased 26%

futures ADV increased 26% Ether futures ADV increased 14%

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

