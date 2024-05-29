CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that volume in its deeply liquid U.S. Treasury complex set a new record of 34,350,339 contracts traded on May 28, surpassing the previous record of 33,322,608 contracts on November 27, 2023.

"Investors seeking to navigate historic levels of debt issuance and persistent uncertainty are turning to our U.S. Treasury complex in record numbers to access the world's most liquid, flexible and efficient risk management offerings," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "In advance of the Treasury market move toward central clearing, we are also seeing new open interest records as our leading network of buyside participants continues to grow and we explore more opportunities to extend cost savings across portfolios."

CME Group delivers the market's leading electronic, central limit order book for every tenor of U.S. Treasury futures and options, which trade side-by-side on the CME Globex platform with BrokerTec cash securities. In addition, clients benefit from the flexibility of privately negotiated transactions in the form of blocks, exchange for risk (EFR) and exchange of futures for physical (EFP) agreements. These tools are used globally to manage risk for sovereigns, banks, asset managers, hedge funds, principal trading firms and other institutions.

U.S. Treasury futures and options receive automatic margin offsets against existing CME Group Interest Rate products, and are listed with, and subject to, the rules of CBOT. These contracts are also eligible for portfolio margining against other cleared interest rate swaps, futures and options.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

