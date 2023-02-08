CME Group Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2022 -- Data Talk

CME Group Inc. Class A ( CME ) is currently at $186.80, up $9.00 or 5.06%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 20, 2022, when it closed at $187.25

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 27, 2022, when it rose 5.94%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.89% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 7, 2021, when it rose 10.99%

--Up 5.74% month-to-date

--Up 11.08% year-to-date

--Down 25.51% from its all-time closing high of $250.76 on March 21, 2022

--Down 25.13% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 9, 2022), when it closed at $249.51

--Down 25.51% from its 52-week closing high of $250.76 on March 21, 2022

--Up 11.4% from its 52-week closing low of $167.68 on Dec. 27, 2022

--Traded as high as $187.36; highest intraday level since Sept. 21, 2022, when it hit $187.72

--Up 5.38% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 27, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.12%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:26:20 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1444ET