  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CME Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14:45 2023-02-08 pm EST
186.87 USD   +5.10%
02:45pCME Group Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:46aCme : Q4 2022 Earnings Call Introduction
PU
09:16aSector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
CME Group Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2022 -- Data Talk

02/08/2023 | 02:45pm EST
CME Group Inc. Class A ( CME ) is currently at $186.80, up $9.00 or 5.06%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 20, 2022, when it closed at $187.25

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 27, 2022, when it rose 5.94%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.89% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 7, 2021, when it rose 10.99%

--Up 5.74% month-to-date

--Up 11.08% year-to-date

--Down 25.51% from its all-time closing high of $250.76 on March 21, 2022

--Down 25.13% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 9, 2022), when it closed at $249.51

--Down 25.51% from its 52-week closing high of $250.76 on March 21, 2022

--Up 11.4% from its 52-week closing low of $167.68 on Dec. 27, 2022

--Traded as high as $187.36; highest intraday level since Sept. 21, 2022, when it hit $187.72

--Up 5.38% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 27, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.12%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 2:26:20 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1444ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CME GROUP INC. 5.07% 186.88 Delayed Quote.3.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 018 M - -
Net income 2022 2 662 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 044 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 63 960 M 63 960 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 3 480
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 177,80 $
Average target price 201,84 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terrence A. Duffy Vice Chairman
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sunil Cutinho Chief Information Officer
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CME GROUP INC.3.92%63 960
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.15.05%15 538
ASX LIMITED3.75%9 454
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.14%7 846
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-11.27%5 188
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-2.65%3 091