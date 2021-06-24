CME Group : Integrates FX Link with Bloomberg to Support Market Data Distribution and Execution and to Expand FX Swaps Pricing and Liquidity

LONDON and CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that market data and order entry functionality for FX Link are now available on the Bloomberg Terminal to enable market participants to electronically access pricing, liquidity and trading for FX swaps in G5 currency pairs.

The integration provides mutual clients with access to new FX futures contracts through Bloomberg's ISV, Tradebook. It also strengthens FX Link's position as a cleared and capital efficient central limit order book for FX swaps, which leverages existing OTC and futures workflows. Through the integration with Bloomberg, a larger group of market participants are able to view and execute FX Link's firm liquidity pool.

"FX Link is the tradeable spread between OTC FX spot and CME listed FX futures and therefore represents a cleared and capital-efficient pool of firm liquidity for FX swaps traded on our central limit order book," said Paul Houston, Global Head of FX Products, CME Group. "Bloomberg customers can now seamlessly view and execute trades in FX Link and access this diverse liquidity pool supported by existing workflows."

"Our connection to CME FX Link enhances our data and trading offering and enables us to provide our clients with comprehensive trading solutions," said Brian Coffaro Global Head of Futures and Options Trading, Bloomberg. "This integration enables us to continue delivering cross asset solutions that provide our clients with access to greater liquidity and price transparency in the futures and FX markets."

FX Link delivers a differentiated liquidity pool, supported by a diverse set of participants, including banks, non-bank liquidity providers, hedge funds and asset managers.

For more information on CME FX Link and a detailed list of Bloomberg security identifiers see here: https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/fx-link.html#bloomberg

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group