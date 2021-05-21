Log in
CME Group : Selected to Administer ARRC's Forward-Looking SOFR Term Rates

05/21/2021
CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today was selected by the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) to publish its recommended forward-looking Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) term rates, following a robust request for proposals (RFP) process.

CME SOFR Term Reference Rates for 1-month, 3-month and 6-month tenors became available for licensing on April 21, 2021. CME Term SOFR Reference Rates can be accessed from the CME Group website, the CME Market Data Platform or various licensed data vendors.  For more information on CME Term SOFR Reference Rates, please visit www.cmegroup.com/termsofr.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-selected-to-administer-arrcs-forward-looking-sofr-term-rates-301296879.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2021
