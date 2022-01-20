Log in
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CME Group on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

01/20/2022 | 01:53pm EST
CME Group Inc. Class A (CME) is currently at $232.35, up $2.73 or 1.19%


-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Dec. 6, 2002)

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 4.1% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 19, 2021, when it rose 5.08%

-- Up 1.7% month-to-date

-- Up 1.7% year-to-date

-- Up 24.79% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2021), when it closed at $186.20

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 29.96% from its 52-week closing low of $178.79 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Traded as high as $234.04; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Dec. 6, 2002)

-- Up 1.92% at today's intraday high


All data as of 1:34:08 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1353ET

Analyst Recommendations on CME GROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 706 M - -
Net income 2021 2 569 M - -
Net Debt 2021 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 82 525 M 82 525 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 370
Free-Float -
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 229,62 $
Average target price 234,19 $
Spread / Average Target 1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terrence A. Duffy Vice Chairman
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CME GROUP INC.0.51%82 525
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-9.13%18 388
ASX LIMITED-3.37%12 549
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-7.27%10 782
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C-11.27%5 486
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED2.87%3 131