CME Group on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

CME Group Inc. Class A (CME) is currently at $232.35, up $2.73 or 1.19%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Dec. 6, 2002)

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 4.1% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 19, 2021, when it rose 5.08%

-- Up 1.7% month-to-date

-- Up 1.7% year-to-date

-- Up 24.79% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2021), when it closed at $186.20

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 29.96% from its 52-week closing low of $178.79 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Traded as high as $234.04; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Dec. 6, 2002)

-- Up 1.92% at today's intraday high

All data as of 1:34:08 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1353ET