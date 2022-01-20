CME Group on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

CME Group Inc. Class A (CME) is currently at $232.35, up $2.73 or 1.19%
-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Dec. 6, 2002)
-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 4.1% over this period
-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 19, 2021, when it rose 5.08%
-- Up 1.7% month-to-date
-- Up 1.7% year-to-date
-- Up 24.79% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2021), when it closed at $186.20
-- Would be a new 52-week closing high
-- Up 29.96% from its 52-week closing low of $178.79 on Jan. 27, 2021
-- Traded as high as $234.04; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Dec. 6, 2002)
-- Up 1.92% at today's intraday high
All data as of 1:34:08 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
