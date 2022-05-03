Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CME Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
216.78 USD   -1.17%
09:02aCME Group to Launch Options on Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures as Futures Volume Nears 20 Million Contracts Traded
PR
07:31aCME Group Reports April 2022 Monthly Market Statistics
PR
04/28CME GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CME Group to Launch Options on Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures as Futures Volume Nears 20 Million Contracts Traded

05/03/2022 | 09:02am EDT
CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will expand its micro-sized energy offerings with the launch of options on Micro WTI Crude Oil futures on June 6, 2022, pending regulatory review.

"Micro WTI Crude Oil futures are one of the fastest growing energy products today, with close to 20 million contracts having traded since launch and nearly 40% of volume coming from outside of the U.S.," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group. "We continue to see robust new client interest and are pleased to introduce options to provide even more flexibility for investors to navigate crude oil volatility with precision."  

"The launch of Micro WTI Crude options continues to lower the barrier to entry to one of the most in-demand futures products for self-directed active traders," said J.B. Mackenzie, Managing Director at Charles Schwab Futures and Forex, LLC. "We're pleased to be able to offer these new options contracts to our clients at Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade."

"We're excited to offer our options clients the latest products from CME Group with the addition of Micro WTI Crude Oil options. We pride ourselves on offering investors the latest in products and education," said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc. "As investors face ongoing volatility, Micro WTI Crude Oil options give them an accessible entry point to the energy markets."

"We are pleased to support the launch of options on Micro WTI Crude Oil futures," said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "CME Group's existing Micro WTI Crude Oil futures products remain popular among investors and the addition of options will certainly give our active trader clients additional flexibility and enhanced precision to manage their crude oil exposure." 

Traders of all sizes are increasingly utilizing the efficiency and flexibility of CME Group's options complex to manage risk, with over 4 million options contracts traded across existing micro-sized products to date.

Options on Micro WTI Crude Oil futures will be listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information and for product specs, please visit here.

About CME Group
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  

CME-G

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-to-launch-options-on-micro-wti-crude-oil-futures-as-futures-volume-nears-20-million-contracts-traded-301538329.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2022
