CME Group to Launch Options on Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures as Futures Volume Nears 20 Million Contracts Traded

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will expand its micro-sized energy offerings with the launch of options on Micro WTI Crude Oil futures on June 6, 2022, pending regulatory review.

"Micro WTI Crude Oil futures are one of the fastest growing energy products today, with close to 20 million contracts having traded since launch and nearly 40% of volume coming from outside of the U.S.," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group. "We continue to see robust new client interest and are pleased to introduce options to provide even more flexibility for investors to navigate crude oil volatility with precision."

"The launch of Micro WTI Crude options continues to lower the barrier to entry to one of the most in-demand futures products for self-directed active traders," said J.B. Mackenzie, Managing Director at Charles Schwab Futures and Forex, LLC. "We're pleased to be able to offer these new options contracts to our clients at Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade."

"We're excited to offer our options clients the latest products from CME Group with the addition of Micro WTI Crude Oil options. We pride ourselves on offering investors the latest in products and education," said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc. "As investors face ongoing volatility, Micro WTI Crude Oil options give them an accessible entry point to the energy markets."

"We are pleased to support the launch of options on Micro WTI Crude Oil futures," said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "CME Group's existing Micro WTI Crude Oil futures products remain popular among investors and the addition of options will certainly give our active trader clients additional flexibility and enhanced precision to manage their crude oil exposure."

Traders of all sizes are increasingly utilizing the efficiency and flexibility of CME Group's options complex to manage risk, with over 4 million options contracts traded across existing micro-sized products to date.

Options on Micro WTI Crude Oil futures will be listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information and for product specs, please visit here.

About CME Group

