Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:22 2022-07-27 am EDT
201.35 USD   -1.19%
07:20aCME Group Reports Higher Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
07:14aCME : Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
07:14aCME : Q2 2022 Quarterly Earnings Commentary
PU
CME : Q2 2022 Quarterly Earnings Commentary

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
2Q 2022

Earnings Commentary

Revenue

Adjusted

Adjusted Expense*

Diluted EPS

in millions

$1,400

$2.00

$1,050

$1.50

$700

$1.00

$350

$0.50

$0

$0.00

2Q 2022 Summary

  • During a period of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, CME Group continued to help clients manage their risk. 2Q22 average daily volume (ADV) of 23.1 million contracts was up 25% compared with 2Q21, primarily driven by double-digityear-over-year (YoY) ADV growth in Interest Rates, Equity Index and Foreign Exchange (FX) asset classes
    • Highest ever Q2 ADV with every month in the quarter representing all time volume records for that respective month
  • 2Q22 Options ADV increased 23% to 3.9 million contracts, with YoY growth across 5 of 6 asset classes, including 92% growth in Equity Index and 27% growth in FX
    • SOFR Options ADV increased nearly 6 times versus 1Q22
    • Non-U.S.Options ADV saw double-digit YoY growth across Metals (+60%), Equity Index (+44%), and Energy (+28%)
  • 2Q22 non-U.S. ADV increased 21% to 6.3 million contracts, with double- digit growth across all Financials asset classes
    • Equity Index +43%, Interest Rates +28%, FX +24%
    • Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region up 15%
    • Asia Pacific (APAC) up 36%
    • Greater Latin America (LatAm) region up 40%
  • Continued to launch/advance innovative new products, tools and services to support customer needs
  • Customer focus and strategic execution led to adjusted net income attributable to CME Group of $717 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $1.97

ADV in millions

OI in millions*

Order of Contents

24

150

1 2Q 2022 Summary

2

2Q 2022 Highlights

16

100

3 2Q 2022 Product Detail - Financials

4

2Q 2022 Product Detail - Commodities

8

50

  1. Financial Results & Guidance
  2. Forward Looking Statements

7

Q&A Conference Call Details

0

0

2Q19

2Q20

2Q21

2Q22

*

Represents quarterly adjusted operating expense excluding licensing and other fee agreements which is the basis for expense guidance

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Measures chart at the end of the financial statements

All growth rates included in this document refer to 2Q22 vs. 2Q21, unless otherwise noted, and any 3Q 2022 to date references are through July 25.

Additionally, all global data/statistics exclude the open outcry venue

OI within the chart, and throughout this document, includes only benchmark product within Energy (Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Refined Products)

(ADV and OI stated in contracts, except for cash markets)

2Q Highlights

2Q 2022 Earnings Commentary - Unaudited

CME Group's highly diverse product set positions the company well for varying macroeconomic backdrops

• 2Q22 ADV increased 25% to 23.1 million

Includes

2Q 2022

Includes

• Interest Rates ADV up 24% to 10.6 million

Revenue Mix

BrokerTec (~$42M)

EBS(~$40M)

• Equity Index ADV up 57% to 7.8 million

Interest Rate

• Options ADV up 23% to 3.9 million

Swaps Clearing (~$17M)

FX

• FX ADV up 24% to 950,048

Equity Index

7%

• Record quarterly ADV for SOFR futures, Micro E-mini S&P 500

Agricultural

futures, SOFR options, E-mini Nasdaq 100 options, Micro

21%

9%

Ether futures, Brazilian Real futures, Ether futures, and

Canadian Dollar options

Energy

• Record Large Open Interest Holders (LOIH) reached across

Financials during the quarter

11%

Interest Rate Highlights:

Record EU Repo

Metals

• Treasury futures ADV up 17% to

Interest Rates

4%

5 million and Treasury options ADV

€345.7B, +15%

31%

Market Data

up 7% to 971,873

US Treasuries and US

12%

• The front 8 Eurodollar futures

Repo ADNV up 25% and

contracts ADV up 22% to 1.6 million

28% YoY respectively

Other

• Record SOFR futures ADV of 1.6 million, with daily record high

5%

volume of 4 million on June 13, and record SOFR options ADV

FX Highlights:

increased by nearly 6 times from 1Q 2022 to 222,777

• SOFR futures ADV represented 99% of Eurodollar futures

• Double-digit YoY ADV growth across Euro FX

• SOFR options ADV represented 26% of Eurodollar options

futures (+15%), Japanese Yen futures (+49%),

• 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures/options ADV up 34% to

Australian Dollar futures (+10%), British Pound

1.6 million

futures (+22%), and Record Brazilian Real

• 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures/options ADV up 76%

futures (+38%)

to 749,806

40,000

FX Link Monthly ADV

• Fed Fund futures ADV up 228% to 299,790

Equity Index Highlights:

  • Overall Equity Index ADV and overall Micro E-Mini futures ADV both posted the second highest quarterly ADV on record
  • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures/options ADV up 75% to 3.3 million

Single day FX

30,000

June ADV up 193% YoY

Link volume

record on

June 16th of

83K (or over

20,000

$7.2B in

notional value)

  • Record Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV of 1.4 million (+78%)
  • E-miniS&P 500 futures/options ADV up 51% to 3.1 million including 96% growth in options to 1.1 million
  • E-miniNasdaq 100 futures/options ADV up 46% to 770,992
  • E-miniRussell 2000 futures ADV up 36% to a record 254,352

Options Highlights:

• YoY ADV growth across 5 of 6 asset classes:

10,000

0

Energy Highlights:

  • Henry Hub Natural Gas futures/options ADV increased 20% to 554,160, with futures up 16% and options up 36%
  • Heating Oil futures/options ADV grew 8% to 138,850
  • Emission Offset futures combined OI reached a single day record of 22,669 on June 9

Interest Rates up 9% to 2 million

Energy up 12% to 236,994

• FX up 27% to 45,222

Equity Index up 92% to 1.2 million

Metals up 11% to 57,714

• E-mini S&P 500 Monday/Wednesday Weekly options of 294,160 (+77%)

• Weekly Treasury options ADV of 206,432 (+6%)

• Henry Hub Natural Gas options of 119,074 (+36%)

• Precious Metals options of 53,417 (+12%)

-2-

  • Non-U.S.Options ADV up 11% to 760,889 and double-digit growth across Metals (+60%), Equity Index (+44%), and Energy (+28%)

2Q 2022 Earnings Commentary - Unaudited

SOFR First for Options - Very Successful Early Results

CME Group launched 'SOFR First for Options', a market-wide initiative geared toward accelerating adoption and liquidity in SOFR options during the months of June, July and August. Investing in deepening the provision of liquidity to meet growing end-user demand to trade, SOFR options garnered significant results that could be seen immediately in June and have continued to date

Average Daily Volume

SOFR Futures & Options

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

-

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun

2020

2021

2022

SOFR Futures ADV

SOFR Options ADV

Total Open Interest

15,000,000

10,000,000

5,000,000

Interest

Open

-

  • In June, SOFR options averaged 412K contracts per day and represented 46% of Eurodollar options
  • SOFR options daily volume surpassed daily Eurodollar options volume for the first time on June 23
  • To date in July 2022, SOFR options are averaging 376K contracts per day and represent 74% of Eurodollar options

2Q22 non-U.S. ADV was 6.3 million contracts, up 21% from 1Q21

  • 2Q22 non-U.S. ADV highlights:
    • Equity Index ADV up 43%
    • Interest Rates ADV up 28%
    • FX ADV up 24%
    • Options ADV up 11%
  • EMEA region ADV highlights:
    • EMEA ADV increased 15% to 4.3 million contracts and included double-digit growth across Equity Index (+31%), Interest Rates (+24%), and FX (+23%)
    • Quarterly ADV records included SOFR futures, E-mini Nasdaq 100 options, Micro Ether futures, and Bitcoin futures
  • APAC region ADV highlights:
    • APAC ADV increased 36% to 1.7 million contracts, representing the second- highest quarterly ADV from the region, and included double-digit growth across Equity Index (+70%), Interest Rates (+38%), Energy (+37%), and FX (+31%)
    • Quarterly ADV records included FX products, SOFR futures, E-mini Nasdaq 100 options, and Japanese Yen futures
  • LatAm region up 40% YoY

3.2

Non-U.S. ADV by Product Line

ADV in millions

2.4

1.6

0.8

0.0

Interest Rates

Equities

FX

Energy

Agricultural

Metals

2Q21

2Q22

60%

Non-U.S. % of Total ADV by Product Line

49%

46%

40%

30%

28%

23%

24%

20%

0%

Interest Rates Equities

FX

Energy

Agricultural

Metals

2Q21

2Q22

  • Double-digitgrowth across Interest Rates (+65%), Equity Index (+59%), and Energy (+48%), and FX grew 3% YoY -3-
Micro WTI Crude Oil
Futures ADV

2Q 2022 Earnings Commentary - Unaudited

2Q22 saw solid levels of sales productivity and strong revenue conversion

  • In line with strong 2Q22 ADV, we saw record sales activity this quarter. Sales wins during the quarter were up 117% versus first quarter last year, and up 41% versus 1Q22
  • We are encouraged by the increase in client engagement, with in-person meetings up 377% in 2Q22 versus the same period last year, and up 121% versus 1Q22
  • Following the successful migrations of BrokerTec last year, and EBS in 2Q22, our sales teams are ramping up our cross-selling efforts from listed to cash and vice versa, and 2Q cross-sell wins were up more than 280% from the same period last year and up 58% from 1Q22. In addition to strong conversion, we continued to add to the pipeline by completing more than 150 cross-introductions across our respective business lines during the quarter
  • In 2Q22, we ran three larger scale campaigns during the quarter focused on Base Metals, SOFR Options and FX Blocks, and total sales campaigns and outreach efforts in 2Q22 reached nearly 1,300 clients and prospects, resulting in 350+ sales opportunities and generating more than 165 wins
  • During the quarter, momentum on CME's Term SOFR offering continued

to increase as the transition from USD LIBOR accelerated

Licenses

Firms

• CME Term SOFR has gained

Global Opportunity

6,000

1500

tremendous ground globally

5,258

1,230

License Location

because it meets client needs by

LatAm 4%

design being robust, transparent,

4,000

1000

operationally straightforward and

ARRC-endorsed

EMEA

• CME Term SOFR has been

19%

2,000

500

US

referenced in over $1.5 trillion in

APAC

loans and $268 billion in OTC

21%

56%

0

0

derivatives

2Q

2Q

• The CME Term SOFR customer

1Q

1Q

2022

2022

2022

2022

set is broad and diverse and

gives CME Group increased

Since June 30, 2022, the number of CME Term SOFR licenses we have closed has

opportunity for cross-selling

increased to 5,503 with over 1,303 firms for use in cash markets and permissible OTC

derivatives products

CME Group continues to launch analytical tools to enhance clients' experience, along with new products and services, as well as enhancements to existing offerings

2Q 2022 Product & Service Innovation

Micro-sized Contracts

  • More than 1.7 billion contracts have traded across 20+ micro-sized products since their introduction in 2009, with ADV in the second quarter of 2022 over 3.5 million contracts
    • Micro Copper - At this time of heightened economic uncertainty, rising copper options volume is attracting more traders to CME Group's benchmark metals business. The Micro Copper futures contract, launched May 2, 2022 and 1/10th the size of the standard contract, provides a variety of market participants with greater access to the transparency and liquidity of CME Group's Copper markets and had a nice start with ADV more than doubling from May to June

• Options on Micro WTI Crude Oil futures - Micro WTI

Crude Oil futures are one of the fastest growing

energy products today, with just over 27 million

contracts having traded since launch and nearly 40%

of volume coming from outside the U.S. Options on

these popular futures contracts were launched on

June 6, 2022 and provide even more flexibility for

investors to navigate crude oil volatility with precision.

In addition, market participants can utilize CME

Group's OPEC Watch Tool to view market-based

probabilities of upcoming OPEC meeting outcomes

150

133K

000sin

100

50

0

-4-

3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22TD

2Q 2022 Earnings Commentary - Unaudited

2Q 2022 Product & Service Innovation - continued

  • During the quarter, other new contracts launched included options on physically-deliveredAluminum futures in May and Canadian Wheat (Platts) futures in mid-June. Clients are increasingly turning to our Aluminum markets, illustrated by a quarterly 2Q22 record for Aluminum futures as well as a recent daily record, and the options contract provides even more flexibility to manage adverse price movements and transparent price discovery, benefitting the entire base metals industry at this critical time. Canada is the world's second largest producer of spring wheat and is one of the world's top wheat exporters, making it an increasingly important region for our global clients. The Canadian (Platts) Wheat futures contract allows for our clients to more effectively manage their exposure across the entire global wheat trade
  • Also, we announced the planned launches for two additional voluntary carbon emissions offset contracts in August, Event contracts aimed toward the U.S. retail market in September, and the first-ever TBA futures for the mortgage-backed securities market in October

2Q 2022 Product Detail - Financials

ADV

Interest Rates

OI

ADV

Equities

in millions

in millions

in millions

12

120

8

6

8

80

4

4

40

2

OI

ADV

in millions

in millions

10

1.0

8

5

0.5

3

FX

OI in millions

3

2

00000.01

ADV

OI

ADV

OI

ADV

OI

2Q 2022 Product Detail - Commodities

Energy

OI*

Agricultural

ADV

ADV

in millions

in millions

in millions

2.8

14

2.0

1.5

2.1

11

1.0

1.4

7

0.7

4

0.5

OI

ADV

Metals

OI

in millions

in millions

in millions

9

0.75

3.2

2.4

6

0.50

1.6

3

0.25

0.8

0.000.000.000.0

ADV

OI*

ADV

OI

ADV

OI

*OI includes benchmark product areas only - Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Refined

-5-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CME Group Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
