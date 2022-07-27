CME : Q2 2022 Quarterly Earnings Commentary

• Options on Micro WTI Crude Oil futures - Micro WTI

Crude Oil futures are one of the fastest growing

energy products today, with just over 27 million

contracts having traded since launch and nearly 40%

of volume coming from outside the U.S. Options on

these popular futures contracts were launched on

June 6, 2022 and provide even more flexibility for

investors to navigate crude oil volatility with precision.

In addition, market participants can utilize CME

Group's OPEC Watch Tool to view market-based