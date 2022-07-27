CME : Q2 2022 Quarterly Earnings Commentary

During a period of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, CME Group continued to help clients manage their risk. 2Q22 average daily volume (ADV) of 23.1 million contracts was up 25% compared with 2Q21, primarily driven by double-digityear-over-year (YoY) ADV growth in Interest Rates, Equity Index and Foreign Exchange (FX) asset classes
Highest ever Q2 ADV with every month in the quarter representing all time volume records for that respective month
2Q22 Options ADV increased 23% to 3.9 million contracts, with YoY growth across 5 of 6 asset classes, including 92% growth in Equity Index and 27% growth in FX
SOFR Options ADV increased nearly 6 times versus 1Q22
Non-U.S.Options ADV saw double-digit YoY growth across Metals (+60%), Equity Index (+44%), and Energy (+28%)
2Q22 non-U.S. ADV increased 21% to 6.3 million contracts, with double- digit growth across all Financials asset classes
Equity Index +43%, Interest Rates +28%, FX +24%
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region up 15%
Asia Pacific (APAC) up 36%
Greater Latin America (LatAm) region up 40%
Continued to launch/advance innovative new products, tools and services to support customer needs
Customer focus and strategic execution led to adjusted net income attributable to CME Group of $717 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $1.97
ADV in millions
OI in millions*
Order of Contents
24
150
1 2Q 2022 Summary
2
2Q 2022 Highlights
16
100
3 2Q 2022 Product Detail - Financials
4
2Q 2022 Product Detail - Commodities
8
50
Financial Results & Guidance
Forward Looking Statements
7
Q&A Conference Call Details
0
0
2Q19
2Q20
2Q21
2Q22
*•
Represents quarterly adjusted operating expense excluding licensing and other fee agreements which is the basis for expense guidance
•
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
•
Measures chart at the end of the financial statements
All growth rates included in this document refer to 2Q22 vs. 2Q21, unless otherwise noted, and any 3Q 2022 to date references are through July 25.
•
Additionally, all global data/statistics exclude the open outcry venue
OI within the chart, and throughout this document, includes only benchmark product within Energy (Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Refined Products)
(ADV and OI stated in contracts, except for cash markets)
2Q Highlights
2Q 2022 Earnings Commentary - Unaudited
CME Group's highly diverse product set positions the company well for varying macroeconomic backdrops
• 2Q22 ADV increased 25% to 23.1 million
Includes
2Q 2022
Includes
• Interest Rates ADV up 24% to 10.6 million
Revenue Mix
BrokerTec (~$42M)
EBS(~$40M)
• Equity Index ADV up 57% to 7.8 million
Interest Rate
• Options ADV up 23% to 3.9 million
Swaps Clearing (~$17M)
FX
• FX ADV up 24% to 950,048
Equity Index
7%
• Record quarterly ADV for SOFR futures, Micro E-mini S&P 500
Ether futures, Brazilian Real futures, Ether futures, and
Canadian Dollar options
Energy
• Record Large Open Interest Holders (LOIH) reached across
Financials during the quarter
11%
Interest Rate Highlights:
•
Record EU Repo
Metals
• Treasury futures ADV up 17% to
Interest Rates
4%
5 million and Treasury options ADV
€345.7B, +15%
31%
Market Data
up 7% to 971,873
•
US Treasuries and US
12%
• The front 8 Eurodollar futures
Repo ADNV up 25% and
contracts ADV up 22% to 1.6 million
28% YoY respectively
Other
• Record SOFR futures ADV of 1.6 million, with daily record high
5%
volume of 4 million on June 13, and record SOFR options ADV
FX Highlights:
increased by nearly 6 times from 1Q 2022 to 222,777
• SOFR futures ADV represented 99% of Eurodollar futures
• Double-digit YoY ADV growth across Euro FX
• SOFR options ADV represented 26% of Eurodollar options
futures (+15%), Japanese Yen futures (+49%),
• 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures/options ADV up 34% to
Australian Dollar futures (+10%), British Pound
1.6 million
futures (+22%), and Record Brazilian Real
• 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures/options ADV up 76%
futures (+38%)
to 749,806
40,000
FX Link Monthly ADV
• Fed Fund futures ADV up 228% to 299,790
Equity Index Highlights:
Overall Equity Index ADV and overall Micro E-Mini futures ADV both posted the second highest quarterly ADV on record
Micro E-mini Equity Index futures/options ADV up 75% to 3.3 million
• Single day FX
30,000
June ADV up 193% YoY
Link volume
record on
June 16th of
83K (or over
20,000
$7.2B in
notional value)
Record Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV of 1.4 million (+78%)
E-miniS&P 500 futures/options ADV up 51% to 3.1 million including 96% growth in options to 1.1 million
E-miniNasdaq 100 futures/options ADV up 46% to 770,992
E-miniRussell 2000 futures ADV up 36% to a record 254,352
Options Highlights:
• YoY ADV growth across 5 of 6 asset classes:
10,000
0
Energy Highlights:
Henry Hub Natural Gas futures/options ADV increased 20% to 554,160, with futures up 16% and options up 36%
Heating Oil futures/options ADV grew 8% to 138,850
Emission Offset futures combined OI reached a single day record of 22,669 on June 9
•
Interest Rates up 9% to 2 million
•
Energy up 12% to 236,994
• FX up 27% to 45,222
•
Equity Index up 92% to 1.2 million
•
Metals up 11% to 57,714
• E-mini S&P 500 Monday/Wednesday Weekly options of 294,160 (+77%)
• Weekly Treasury options ADV of 206,432 (+6%)
• Henry Hub Natural Gas options of 119,074 (+36%)
• Precious Metals options of 53,417 (+12%)
Non-U.S.Options ADV up 11% to 760,889 and double-digit growth across Metals (+60%), Equity Index (+44%), and Energy (+28%)
2Q 2022 Earnings Commentary - Unaudited
SOFR First for Options - Very Successful Early Results
CME Group launched 'SOFR First for Options', a market-wide initiative geared toward accelerating adoption and liquidity in SOFR options during the months of June, July and August. Investing in deepening the provision of liquidity to meet growing end-user demand to trade, SOFR options garnered significant results that could be seen immediately in June and have continued to date
Average Daily Volume
SOFR Futures & Options
2,500,000
2,000,000
1,500,000
1,000,000
500,000
-
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
2020
2021
2022
SOFR Futures ADV
SOFR Options ADV
Total Open Interest
15,000,000
10,000,000
5,000,000
Interest
Open
-
In June, SOFR options averaged 412K contracts per day and represented 46% of Eurodollar options
SOFR options daily volume surpassed daily Eurodollar options volume for the first time on June 23
To date in July 2022, SOFR options are averaging 376K contracts per day and represent 74% of Eurodollar options
2Q22 non-U.S. ADV was 6.3 million contracts, up 21% from 1Q21
2Q22 non-U.S. ADV highlights:
Equity Index ADV up 43%
Interest Rates ADV up 28%
FX ADV up 24%
Options ADV up 11%
EMEA region ADV highlights:
EMEA ADV increased 15% to 4.3 million contracts and included double-digit growth across Equity Index (+31%), Interest Rates (+24%), and FX (+23%)
Quarterly ADV records included SOFR futures, E-mini Nasdaq 100 options, Micro Ether futures, and Bitcoin futures
APAC region ADV highlights:
APAC ADV increased 36% to 1.7 million contracts, representing the second- highest quarterly ADV from the region, and included double-digit growth across Equity Index (+70%), Interest Rates (+38%), Energy (+37%), and FX (+31%)
Quarterly ADV records included FX products, SOFR futures, E-mini Nasdaq 100 options, and Japanese Yen futures
LatAm region up 40% YoY
3.2
Non-U.S. ADV by Product Line
ADV in millions
2.4
1.6
0.8
0.0
Interest Rates
Equities
FX
Energy
Agricultural
Metals
2Q21
2Q22
60%
Non-U.S. % of Total ADV by Product Line
49%
46%
40%
30%
28%
23%
24%
20%
0%
Interest Rates Equities
FX
Energy
Agricultural
Metals
2Q21
2Q22
Double-digitgrowth across Interest Rates (+65%), Equity Index (+59%), and Energy (+48%), and FX grew 3% YoY -3-
Micro WTI Crude Oil
Futures ADV
2Q 2022 Earnings Commentary - Unaudited
2Q22 saw solid levels of sales productivity and strong revenue conversion
In line with strong 2Q22 ADV, we saw record sales activity this quarter. Sales wins during the quarter were up 117% versus first quarter last year, and up 41% versus 1Q22
We are encouraged by the increase in client engagement, with in-person meetings up 377% in 2Q22 versus the same period last year, and up 121% versus 1Q22
Following the successful migrations of BrokerTec last year, and EBS in 2Q22, our sales teams are ramping up our cross-selling efforts from listed to cash and vice versa, and 2Q cross-sell wins were up more than 280% from the same period last year and up 58% from 1Q22. In addition to strong conversion, we continued to add to the pipeline by completing more than 150 cross-introductions across our respective business lines during the quarter
In 2Q22, we ran three larger scale campaigns during the quarter focused on Base Metals, SOFR Options and FX Blocks, and total sales campaigns and outreach efforts in 2Q22 reached nearly 1,300 clients and prospects, resulting in 350+ sales opportunities and generating more than 165 wins
During the quarter, momentum onCME's Term SOFR offering continued
to increase as the transition from USD LIBOR accelerated
Licenses
Firms
• CME Term SOFR has gained
Global Opportunity
6,000
1500
tremendous ground globally
5,258
1,230
License Location
because it meets client needs by
LatAm 4%
design being robust, transparent,
4,000
1000
operationally straightforward and
ARRC-endorsed
EMEA
• CME Term SOFR has been
19%
2,000
500
US
referenced in over $1.5 trillion in
APAC
loans and $268 billion in OTC
21%
56%
0
0
derivatives
2Q
2Q
• The CME Term SOFR customer
1Q
1Q
2022
2022
2022
2022
set is broad and diverse and
gives CME Group increased
• Since June 30, 2022, the number of CME Term SOFR licenses we have closed has
opportunity for cross-selling
increased to 5,503 with over 1,303 firms for use in cash markets and permissible OTC
derivatives products
CME Group continues to launch analytical tools to enhance clients' experience, along with new products and services, as well as enhancements to existing offerings
2Q 2022 Product & Service Innovation
Micro-sized Contracts
More than 1.7 billion contracts have traded across 20+ micro-sized products since their introduction in 2009, with ADV in the second quarter of 2022 over 3.5 million contracts
Micro Copper - At this time of heightened economic uncertainty, rising copper options volume is attracting more traders to CME Group's benchmark metals business. The Micro Copper futures contract, launched May 2, 2022 and 1/10th the size of the standard contract, provides a variety of market participants with greater access to the transparency and liquidity of CME Group's Copper markets and had a nice start with ADV more than doubling from May to June
contracts having traded since launch and nearly 40%
of volume coming from outside the U.S. Options on
these popular futures contracts were launched on
June 6, 2022 and provide even more flexibility for
investors to navigate crude oil volatility with precision.
In addition, market participants can utilize CME
Group's OPEC Watch Tool to view market-based
probabilities of upcoming OPEC meeting outcomes
150
133K
000sin
100
50
0
3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22TD
2Q 2022 Earnings Commentary - Unaudited
2Q 2022 Product & Service Innovation - continued
During the quarter, other new contracts launched includedoptions onphysically-deliveredAluminum futures in May and Canadian Wheat (Platts) futures in mid-June. Clients are increasingly turning to our Aluminum markets, illustrated by a quarterly 2Q22 record for Aluminum futures as well as a recent daily record, and the options contract provides even more flexibility to manage adverse price movements and transparent price discovery, benefitting the entire base metals industry at this critical time. Canada is the world's second largest producer of spring wheat and is one of the world's top wheat exporters, making it an increasingly important region for our global clients. The Canadian (Platts) Wheat futures contract allows for our clients to more effectively manage their exposure across the entire global wheat trade
Also, we announced the planned launches for two additional voluntary carbon emissions offset contracts in August, Event contracts aimed toward the U.S. retail market in September, and thefirst-ever TBA futures for the mortgage-backed securities market in October
2Q 2022 Product Detail - Financials
ADV
Interest Rates
OI
ADV
Equities
in millions
in millions
in millions
12
120
8
6
8
80
4
4
40
2
OI
ADV
in millions
in millions
10
1.0
8
5
0.5
3
FX
OI in millions
3
2
00000.01
ADV
OI
ADV
OI
ADV
OI
2Q 2022 Product Detail - Commodities
Energy
OI*
Agricultural
ADV
ADV
in millions
in millions
in millions
2.8
14
2.0
1.5
2.1
11
1.0
1.4
7
0.7
4
0.5
OI
ADV
Metals
OI
in millions
in millions
in millions
9
0.75
3.2
2.4
6
0.50
1.6
3
0.25
0.8
0.000.000.000.0
ADV
OI*
ADV
OI
ADV
OI
*OI includes benchmark product areas only - Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Refined
