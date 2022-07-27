CME Shares Drop 3.3% After 2Q Revenue Misses Analyst Views

By Michael Dabaie

CME Group Inc. shares were down 3.3% to $197.02 after the company's quarterly revenue missed analyst expectations.

The derivatives marketplace reported second-quarter revenue of $1.24 billion, up from $1.18 billion a year earlier but short of the FactSet consensus forecast for $1.25 million.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.97, beating the FactSet consensus for $1.93.

"As global market participants continued to navigate extraordinary economic and geopolitical uncertainties throughout the second quarter, demand for CME Group hedging tools drove our strong earnings and revenue growth, with our equity index, interest rate, foreign exchange and options volumes rising in the U.S. and internationally," Chief Executive Terry Duffy said.

Chief Financial Officer John Pietrowicz said during the company's conference call that the revenue increase was driven by a 25% rise in futures trading activity.

