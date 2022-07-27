Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CME Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:08 2022-07-27 pm EDT
195.32 USD   -4.15%
01:00pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Gain Ahead of Fed Interest Rate Decision
MT
12:43pCME Shares Drop 3.3% After 2Q Revenue Misses Analyst Views
DJ
08:44aCME : Q2 2022 Earnings Call Introduction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CME Shares Drop 3.3% After 2Q Revenue Misses Analyst Views

07/27/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
By Michael Dabaie


CME Group Inc. shares were down 3.3% to $197.02 after the company's quarterly revenue missed analyst expectations.

The derivatives marketplace reported second-quarter revenue of $1.24 billion, up from $1.18 billion a year earlier but short of the FactSet consensus forecast for $1.25 million.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.97, beating the FactSet consensus for $1.93.

"As global market participants continued to navigate extraordinary economic and geopolitical uncertainties throughout the second quarter, demand for CME Group hedging tools drove our strong earnings and revenue growth, with our equity index, interest rate, foreign exchange and options volumes rising in the U.S. and internationally," Chief Executive Terry Duffy said.

Chief Financial Officer John Pietrowicz said during the company's conference call that the revenue increase was driven by a 25% rise in futures trading activity.


Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1242ET

