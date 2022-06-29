Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CME Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46 2022-06-29 am EDT
207.26 USD   +0.55%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CME : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/29/2022 | 10:39am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
GERDES LARRY G
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CME GROUP INC. [CME] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
20 S. WACKER DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHICAGO IL 60606
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
GERDES LARRY G
20 S. WACKER DRIVE

CHICAGO, IL60606 		X

Signatures
By: Jenelle Chalmers For: Larry G. Gerdes 2022-06-29
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Granted pursuant to the CME Group Director Stock Plan, as amended and restated.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

CME Group Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 064 M - -
Net income 2022 2 690 M - -
Net Debt 2022 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 3,49%
Capitalization 74 084 M 74 084 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 3 480
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 206,12 $
Average target price 238,29 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terrence A. Duffy Vice Chairman
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sunil Cutinho Chief Information Officer
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CME GROUP INC.-8.33%74 084
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-28.23%14 697
ASX LIMITED-11.71%10 981
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.84%8 106
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-33.90%1 894
BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.16.83%1 544