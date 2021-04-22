CME : MIT Economics Professor Daron Acemoglu to Receive CME Group-MSRI Prize in Innovative Quantitative Applications

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, and the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (MSRI), announced its 15th Innovative Quantitative Applications Prize recipient. Daron Acemoglu, Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is the 2020 CME Group-MSRI Prize winner for his work in economics and mathematics. A virtual event honoring Acemoglu will be hosted by CME Group on May 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Past CME Group-MSRI Prize winners have included distinguished luminaries in economics and mathematics. Seven out of 14 past recipients have gone on to receive the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. A complete list of past recipients is available at msri.org.

The CME Group-MSRI Prize recognizes individuals who contribute original concepts in mathematical, statistical or computational methods for the study of markets' behavior and global economics. Acemoglu's work spans a wide range of areas, including political economy, economic development, economic growth, inequality, labor economics, and economics of networks.

"It's a tremendous honor for me to accept this prize," said Acemoglu. The list of past awardees is illustrious and inspiring, and a little bit of humbling of course. It's a privilege to join their ranks. It is particularly meaningful for me since I have aspired throughout my career to use mathematical and statistical tools in order to answer questions that are important for our society and economy."

Acemoglu is the author of five books, including Why Nations Fail: Power, Prosperity, and Poverty, and The Narrow Corridor: States, Societies, and the Fate of Liberty (both with James A. Robinson). He has received numerous awards and prizes, including the Carnegie Fellowship in 2017, the Jean-Jacques Laffont Prize in 2018, and the Global Economy Prize in 2019. He was awarded the John Bates Clark Medal in 2005, the Erwin Plein Nemmers Prize in 2012, and the 2016 BBVA Frontiers of Knowledge Award.

Acemoglu earned a bachelor's degree in economics at the University of York. He also received a MSc in econometrics and mathematical economics, as well as a doctorate in economics, both from the London School of Economics.

"We are pleased to recognize Professor Daron Acemoglu with this esteemed award," said Leo Melamed, Chairman Emeritus of CME Group and founder of the CME Group-MSRI Prize. "His pioneering work, particularly in big data and networks as they apply to business and economics, has significant applications to our industry."

"Daron Acemoglu's extraordinarily wide-ranging research is at the cutting edge of economics and mathematics," said David Eisenbud, Director of MSRI and Professor of Mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley. "MSRI is proud to collaborate with CME Group to honor its importance."

The virtual event honoring Acemoglu will feature presentations focused on topics related to big data, including the intersection of artificial intelligence and economics including business decision-making, finance, labor market implications, and more. Several distinguished economists and academics will be participating in the program, including:

E. Glen Weyl – Political Economist and Social Technologist, Microsoft Research

Political Economist and Social Technologist, Microsoft Research Pascual Restrepo – Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Boston University

Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Maryam Farboodi – Jon D. Gruber Career Development Professor; and, Assistant Professor, Sloan School of Management, MIT

Jon D. Gruber Career Development Professor; and, Assistant Professor, Joshua Gans – Jeffrey S. Skoll Chair of Technical Innovation and Entrepreneurship; and, Professor of Strategic Management, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto

Members of the media can attend the virtual seminar where CME Group will present Acemoglu with the CME Group-MSRI Prize medal. Email Liz McGee at liz.mcgee@cmegroup.com for more information and to register.

The CME Center for Innovation's mission is to identify, foster and showcase examples of significant innovation and creative thinking pertaining to markets, commerce or trade in the public and private sectors. For more information on the CME Center for Innovation, visit http://www.cmegroup.com/company/center-for-innovation/.

