    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
CME : Micro Bitcoin Futures Surpass 500,000 Contracts Traded

05/26/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced that Micro Bitcoin futures volume surpassed 500,000 contracts on Monday, May 24.

"We are pleased with the strong uptake and support we have seen for this new contract so early on in its first month," said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. "At one-fiftieth the size of our larger Bitcoin futures, this new, smaller contract allows traders of all sizes to better manage their bitcoin price risk in an efficient, cost-effective way."

Micro Bitcoin futures are cash-settled to the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, which serves as a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin. Micro Bitcoin futures are listed on and subject to the rules of CME.  

For more information on this product, please see www.cmegroup.com/microbitcoin.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-bitcoin-futures-surpass-500-000-contracts-traded-301300364.html

SOURCE CME Group


© PRNewswire 2021
