    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/18 04:00:01 pm
210.71 USD   -2.90%
06:13aCME  : SEC Filing (3/A)
PU
06:09aCME  : SEC Filing (5)
PU
06/18SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Retesting Friday Session Lows in Late Trade
MT
CME : SEC Filing (3/A)

06/21/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Disclaimer

CME Group Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 892 M - -
Net income 2021 2 243 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 75 665 M 75 665 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 370
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 212,28 $
Last Close Price 210,71 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP INC.15.74%75 665
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.33.35%16 809
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.97%12 840
ASX LIMITED5.56%11 013
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS11.99%5 498
PLUS500 LTD.-4.34%1 939