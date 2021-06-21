Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CME Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/18 04:00:01 pm
210.71 USD   -2.90%
06:13aCME  : SEC Filing (3/A)
PU
06:09aCME  : SEC Filing (5)
PU
06/18SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Retesting Friday Session Lows in Late Trade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CME : SEC Filing (5)

06/21/2021 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC FORM 5SEC Form 5

FORM 5 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0362
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 1.0
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Form 3 Holdings Reported.
Form 4 Transactions Reported.
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Dennis Michael G.
(Last) (First) (Middle)
20 S. WACKER DRIVE
(Street)
CHICAGO IL 60606
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CME GROUP INC. [ CME] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
12/31/2020
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned at end of Issuer's Fiscal Year (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock Class A 12/30/2020 L(1) 3.3766 A $179.23 725.3766 D
Common Stock Class A 06/26/2020 L(1) 0.2052 A $166.59 40.4104 I by Spouse
Common Stock Class A 09/28/2020 L(1) 0.2042 A $168.2 40.6146 I by Spouse
Common Stock Class A 12/30/2020 L(1) 0.1926 A $179.23 40.8072 I by Spouse
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
(A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Acquisition of shares under a broker-administered dividend reinvestment plan.
Remarks:
By: Margaret Austin Wright For: Michael G Dennis 03/16/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

CME Group Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CME GROUP INC.
06:13aCME  : SEC Filing (3/A)
PU
06:09aCME  : SEC Filing (5)
PU
06/18SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Retesting Friday Session Lows in Late Trade
MT
06/18GOLDMAN SACHS  : Tabs Galaxy Digital as Liquidity Provider for Bitcoin Futures B..
MT
06/18GALAXY DIGITAL  : Becomes Liquidity Provider for Goldman Sachs' Bitcoin Futures ..
MT
06/18Galaxy Digital to Serve as Goldman Sachs' Liquidity Provider for Bitcoin Futu..
DJ
06/17CME  : Significant Insider Sales in Shares of CME Group (CME) Extends the Sellin..
MT
06/17LIBOR TRANSITION : Term SOFR Expected "Days" After July 26
AQ
06/16INSIDER TRENDS : CME Group Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at CME Group
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 892 M - -
Net income 2021 2 243 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 75 665 M 75 665 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 370
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 212,28 $
Last Close Price 210,71 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP INC.15.74%75 665
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.33.35%16 809
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.97%12 840
ASX LIMITED5.56%11 013
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS11.99%5 498
PLUS500 LTD.-4.34%1 939