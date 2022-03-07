Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CME Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CME suspends approved status of six Russian precious metal refiners

03/07/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 7 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said on Monday it suspended its approved status for warranting and delivery of six Russian gold and silver refiners until further notice.

The move follows closely after the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) suspended its accreditation of six Russian precious metals refiners, meaning they will no longer be able to sell gold and silver in the London market, the world's largest.

The six refiners suspended are JSC Krastsvetmet, JSC Novosibirsk Refinery, JSC Uralelectromed, Moscow Special Alloys Processing Plant, Prioksky Plant of Non-Ferrous Metals and Shyolkovsky Factory of Secondary Precious Metals.

However, gold and silver produced by the refiners prior to March 7 would continue to be eligible for warranting and delivery, CME said.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -3.30% 235.73 Delayed Quote.6.70%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 1.34% 2613.873 Delayed Quote.7.84%
SILVER -1.47% 25.646 Delayed Quote.10.18%
All news about CME GROUP INC.
05:59pCME suspends approved status of six Russian precious metal refiners
RE
04:07pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle bounces from multi-month lows; hogs extend declines
RE
09:01aPhysical Aluminum Transacted for First Time on CME Group's Electronic Auction Platform
PR
03/04LIVESTOCK-CME cattle hits multi-month lows, hogs drop by daily limit
RE
03/03CME Group Global Head of Commodities, Options & International Markets to Present at Ray..
PR
03/03UBS Adjusts CME Group Price Target to $275 From $267, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/03Credit Suisse Raises CME Group's Price Target to $265 from $258, Increases Estimates Du..
MT
03/02CME GROUP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02INSIDER SELL : Cme Group
MT
03/02CME Group Reports 19% Rise in Derivatives Contracts in February
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CME GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 959 M - -
Net income 2022 2 551 M - -
Net Debt 2022 459 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 87 610 M 87 610 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
EV / Sales 2023 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 480
Free-Float -
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 243,77 $
Average target price 248,59 $
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terrence A. Duffy Vice Chairman
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sunil Cutinho Chief Information Officer
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CME GROUP INC.6.70%87 610
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-12.66%17 837
ASX LIMITED-14.33%11 320
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-15.35%9 802
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-17.61%5 246
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-17.80%2 471