CME suspends approved status of six Russian precious metal refiners

March 7 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said on Monday it
suspended its approved status for warranting and delivery of six
Russian gold and silver refiners until further notice.
The move follows closely after the London Bullion Market
Association (LBMA) suspended its accreditation of six Russian
precious metals refiners, meaning they will no longer be able to
sell gold and silver in the London market, the world's largest.
The six refiners suspended are JSC Krastsvetmet, JSC
Novosibirsk Refinery, JSC Uralelectromed, Moscow Special Alloys
Processing Plant, Prioksky Plant of Non-Ferrous Metals and
Shyolkovsky Factory of Secondary Precious Metals.
However, gold and silver produced by the refiners prior to
March 7 would continue to be eligible for warranting and
delivery, CME said.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Kavya Guduru in
Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)