Death of Chicago's grain options pits hits traders as crop prices soar

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. grain brokers and analysts
on Wednesday lamented CME Group Inc's decision to
permanently end open-outcry options trading at a time when crop
prices are surging, saying that pit traders could help navigate
volatile markets.
The owner of the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) on Tuesday
said it will never reopen physical trading pits it shut last
March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though a Eurodollar options
pit will remain open.
Traders and brokers who work away from CBOT's grain pits
found it easier to execute complicated options transactions with
help from the floor. The pits also provided a reliable source
for options quotes that are not always available in markets that
are solely electronic, traders said.
Such information would be particularly valuable now as corn
and soybean futures are climbing to eight-year highs and markets
are gyrating on concerns about dwindling global supplies.
"This is the type of market where you need a human being
sometimes to make a market for you," said Brian Splitt, a
partner at agricultural research and advisory firm AgMarket.net.
Open-outcry trading was a raucous tradition in which traders
jostled and screamed to execute orders in pits packed with
people. CME closed most futures pits in 2015 due to the rise of
computerized trading, although more than 20 products like
Eurodollar and grain options were still traded in pits.
Bids and offers on certain grain options disappeared on the
screen when futures prices recently climbed by daily trading
limits, making it difficult to get a sense of the market, Splitt
said.
"The pit was always dependable," he said. "When things were
really wild and you had limit-up moves, you could call down to
the pit and know what the options were trading synthetically."
Once futures surge by the daily limit, exchange rules
prohibit them from trading higher until the next session.
Options traders still calculate "synthetic" values based on
options demand they see.
"What's lost, in my mind, is information flow and dialogue,"
said one longtime former grain trader on the CBOT floor.
"Without local input, the spread between the bid and offer tends
to widen."
A few blocks from the CBOT in downtown Chicago, Cboe Global
Markets reopened its options trading floor last summer.
Cboe said in a notice on Wednesday that floor brokers play
an important role in sourcing liquidity for their customers and
executing larger, more complex orders.
In the grain markets, extreme prices and volatile moves
would normally have been good business for those on the trading
floor. Corn and soybean futures have soared following an
increase in demand from China.
"If this pandemic wouldn't have hit, I have zero doubt that
we'd be flourishing," PJ Quaid, an open-outcry corn options
broker for 24 years, said of the CBOT pits.
"It would have been nice to open and trade this."
(Reporting by Tom Polansek and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago
Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Matthew Lewis)