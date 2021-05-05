Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CME Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CME   US12572Q1058

CME GROUP INC.

(CME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Death of Chicago's grain options pits hits traders as crop prices soar

05/05/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. grain brokers and analysts on Wednesday lamented CME Group Inc's decision to permanently end open-outcry options trading at a time when crop prices are surging, saying that pit traders could help navigate volatile markets.

The owner of the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) on Tuesday said it will never reopen physical trading pits it shut last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though a Eurodollar options pit will remain open.

Traders and brokers who work away from CBOT's grain pits found it easier to execute complicated options transactions with help from the floor. The pits also provided a reliable source for options quotes that are not always available in markets that are solely electronic, traders said.

Such information would be particularly valuable now as corn and soybean futures are climbing to eight-year highs and markets are gyrating on concerns about dwindling global supplies.

"This is the type of market where you need a human being sometimes to make a market for you," said Brian Splitt, a partner at agricultural research and advisory firm AgMarket.net.

Open-outcry trading was a raucous tradition in which traders jostled and screamed to execute orders in pits packed with people. CME closed most futures pits in 2015 due to the rise of computerized trading, although more than 20 products like Eurodollar and grain options were still traded in pits.

Bids and offers on certain grain options disappeared on the screen when futures prices recently climbed by daily trading limits, making it difficult to get a sense of the market, Splitt said.

"The pit was always dependable," he said. "When things were really wild and you had limit-up moves, you could call down to the pit and know what the options were trading synthetically."

Once futures surge by the daily limit, exchange rules prohibit them from trading higher until the next session. Options traders still calculate "synthetic" values based on options demand they see.

"What's lost, in my mind, is information flow and dialogue," said one longtime former grain trader on the CBOT floor. "Without local input, the spread between the bid and offer tends to widen."

A few blocks from the CBOT in downtown Chicago, Cboe Global Markets reopened its options trading floor last summer.

Cboe said in a notice on Wednesday that floor brokers play an important role in sourcing liquidity for their customers and executing larger, more complex orders.

In the grain markets, extreme prices and volatile moves would normally have been good business for those on the trading floor. Corn and soybean futures have soared following an increase in demand from China.

"If this pandemic wouldn't have hit, I have zero doubt that we'd be flourishing," PJ Quaid, an open-outcry corn options broker for 24 years, said of the CBOT pits.

"It would have been nice to open and trade this." (Reporting by Tom Polansek and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -0.64% 203.06 Delayed Quote.11.89%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.14% 753.25 End-of-day quote.51.29%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.78% 66.74 End-of-day quote.56.82%
All news about CME GROUP INC.
05:30pDeath of Chicago's grain options pits hits traders as crop prices soar
RE
03:31pCME GROUP  : Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of ..
PR
02:53pCME  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
10:59aCME  : Says It Will Not Reopen Most of Its Physical Trading Pits; Eurodollar Opt..
MT
08:43aBritain to scrap EU rule giving choice of clearer in derivatives
RE
07:31aCME GROUP  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/04CME Group to Close Most of Its Chicago Trading Pits Permanently -- 5th Update
DJ
05/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/04CME Group to Close Most of Its Chicago Trading Pits Permanently -- 4th Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 879 M - -
Net income 2021 2 233 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 589 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 73 377 M 73 377 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 370
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart CME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CME Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 207,71 $
Last Close Price 204,36 $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terrence A. Duffy Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John William Pietrowicz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Kevin Dean Kometer Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Julie Holzrichter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Terry L. Savage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CME GROUP INC.11.89%73 377
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.30.17%16 396
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-2.90%12 541
ASX LIMITED1.17%10 801
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS12.37%5 395
PLUS500 LTD.-3.17%1 980